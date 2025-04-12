Augustine “Gus” Ledesma (1961 – 2025)

(1981 Graduate Of Stryker High School)

Augustine “Gus” Ledesma, age 63, of Bryan, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Majestic Care in Bryan, surrounded by his family.

Gus worked for ConAgra for almost 40 years. He attended Union Chapel Church of God and Grace Community Church.

He was a member of the Bryan Eagles and enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and playing drums.

Gus was born on August 10, 1961 in Phoenix, Arizona, the son of Ramon and Inocencia (Belmares) Ledesma. He was a 1981 graduate of Stryker High School.

Gus is survived by his son, Lucas Ledesma, of Bryan; brothers, Joel (Alicia) Ledesma, of Mesquite, Texas and Eddy (Ellen) Ledesma, of Stryker and his mother, Inocencia Trejo, of Stryker. He was preceded in death by his father, Ramon Ledesma and step-father, Alfred Trejo.

Honoring Gus’ wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH has been entrusted with his arrangements.

The family requests memorial contributions to Cancer Assistance of Williams County, 1425 E High St Ste 110, Bryan, OH 43506.

To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.