Wauseon Has No Answers For Clyde Running Game In 28-15 Playoff Loss

TACKLE FOR LOSS … Wauseon’s Hunter Nofziger brings down Clyde quarterback Jaden Cook. VIEW 480 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING)

By: Nate Calvin

WAUSEON, OHIO-The defending Division IV State Champions from Clyde dominated the line of scrimmage by outrushing Wauseon 318-21 and continuously pressured Wauseon quarterback Connar Penrod on their way to a 28-15 win.

It was the Indians though who struck first with a quick scoring drive that ended with a Penrod to Noah Tester 23-yard touchdown pass to give Wauseon an early 7-0 lead. Clyde was able to drive to the Wauseon 20-yard line on their ensuing possession, but the Indians defense would stiffen to turn the Fliers away.

Clyde took advantage of a Wauseon fumble later in the quarter with quarterback Jaden Cook tossing a 17-yard touchdown pass to William Lozier to tie the game at 7-7.

The score remained tied until the 2:15 mark of the second quarter when Clyde running back Michael Daniels scored on a two-yard run to give the Fliers their first lead of the night at 14-7.

The first possession of the second half for Clyde saw them put together a 13-play drive but once again the Indians defense was able to rise to the occasion and force a turnover on downs.

The fourth quarter started with Wauseon enjoying their best starting field position of the game at the Clyde 28-yard line after a long punt return by Penrod. The Indians would go three and out though as the Fliers continued to apply pressure which eventually led to a sack of Penrod.

Wauseon was able to pin Clyde deep in their own territory as they downed the punt by Penrod at the two-yard line. The Wauseon defense was able to hold and force a Flier punt giving them the ball back at their own 44-yard line with 9:28 to go.

Wauseon would put together their best drive since the opening quarter ending with Penrod going 17 yards to Jude Armstrong to cut the Clyde lead to a single point. The Indians then went for two points with Penrod hitting Armstrong again to give Wauseon the lead 15-14 with 8:20 to go.

Clyde responded quickly with a five play, 80-yard march that took just :54 off the clock as Daniels scored on a 13-yard scamper to retake the lead at 22-15 after a successful two-point conversion.

After Wauseon turned the ball over on downs at midfield, Clyde put the game away with a 50 yard drive that took nine plays ending with a nine-yard touchdown run by Daniels to increase their lead to 28-15 with just 1:01 remaining. On the night, Daniels rushed for 308 yards on 48 carries and had three touchdowns. For Wauseon, Penrod was 15/42 passing for 206 yards and Sam Smith led the receivers with five receptions for 94 yards.

The Clyde domination of the offensive line not only led to a decided advantage in rushing yardage but also in time of possession where they held 32:57-15:03 edge.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Clyde 7 7 0 14 28

Wauseon 7 0 0 8 15

Nate can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com