Archbold Opens Playoffs With Dominating 42-0 Win Over Gibsonburg

FIGHTING FOR EXTRA YARDS … Noah Gomez tries to fight through the arm tackle of a Gibsonburg defender. VIEW 282 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST ONLINE FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM. (PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

By: Nate Calvin

ARCHBOLD, OH-The top seeded Archbold Bluestreaks made short work of No. 16 Gibsonburg by putting up 28 points in the second quarter on their way to a 42-0 win.

Noah Gomez put Archbold on the board with less than two minutes elapsed in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown run to put the Bluestreaks up 7-0. Archbold began to pour it on in the second quarter starting with a 19-yard touchdown pass by DJ Newman to Antonio Cruz to cap off a seven play, 43-yard drive by Archbold.

Following a Gibsonburg punt, Gomez found the end zone on an eight-yard run to give Archbold a 21-0 lead with 6:36 left in the half. It would take Archbold just two plays to score on their next possession as Newman kept it himself on an option play and took it 67 yards for the touchdown to extend their lead to 28-0.

Archbold added one more score before halftime as Newman went 31 yards to Cruz to make it 35-0 and meaning the second half would start with a running clock.

Newman finished 10/15 passing for 148 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 151 yards on nine carries. Gomez ran for 77 yards and three touchdowns and Cruz ended the night with four catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Archbold also controlled things on defense as they held Gibsonburg to just 75 yards of total offense, all on the ground.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Gibsonburg 0 0 0 0 0

Archbold 7 28 7 0 42

