Wauseon Holds Annual Homecoming Event Downtown

HOMECOMING PARADE … Wauseon Police Chief Kevin Chittenden leads the Wauseon Homecoming parade followed by the Honor Guard. Families and children line the street to see the parade and catch candy. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Wauseon Homecoming was back this year after being cancelled in 2020. The Homecoming took place Thursday July 22nd to Saturday July 24th. Thursday’s events started at 5:00pm and included rides until 9:00pm, a pork chop on a stick dinner, Kiddie Parade, live music starting at 6:00pm and the Pageant with a Twist taking place at 8:00pm.

Friday again started at 5:00pm with events such as a beer tent, ribeye steak dinner, crafters, and a battle of the bands. Saturday started earlier at 11:00am with the Wauseon Homecoming parade.

There was also a chicken BBQ dinner, rides and live music before the midnight grand prize drawing.

The grand prize drawing was for the Wauseon Homecoming Raffle Tickets. Each ticket was $5.00 or $10.00 for 3 and $20.00 for seven with a grand prize of $10,000.00 along with seven other prizes ranging from a customized golf cart to a $100.00 cash prize.

There were also tons of vendors at the homecoming. Several different choices of food to eat and games to play were available. A popular spot at the homecoming was the bingo tent which was full nearly the entire time.

Each day, downtown Wauseon was packed with people who were there to enjoy the homecoming. Whether it was to ride rides, play games, eat food, or to just hang out and have a good time.

There was no shortage of fun to be had at the Wauseon Homecoming. Organizers worked very hard throughout the past two years in order to make this Homecoming the best yet, and they succeeded.

On the last day, the Homecoming held their annual parade. There were 75 entries this year ranging from the Fire and Police Department to school marching bands and local businesses.

Families lined the streets with children eagerly awaiting candy. The parade started at 11:00am and lasted around 45 minutes.

Communities everywhere have been waiting for a sense of normalcy from the past year and a half. The organizers for the Wauseon Homecoming gave that and more with all the hard work they did.

The Homecoming receives donations from local sponsors in the community that help it function and would like to thank them for their support.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com

MIDWAY … The Midway for the Wauseon Homecoming was located downtown on North and South Fulton Streets. The entire area was packed each day of the Homecoming.

RIDES … The Homecoming had many rides that were accessible to children with tickets. Rides ran all three days of the Homecoming.