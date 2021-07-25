Kara Custar Conferred College Of Regents Degree

Kara Custar, a member of Montpelier Lodge 312 & Chapter 270, received the College of Regents Degree during conferral ceremonies at the Moose International Convention held in Cincinnati June 30th thru July 4th.

She was among a class of 475 degree recipients from all across the United States. She is shown at center with Past Grand Council Member Joyce Schelling, left, and Past Deputy Grand Regent Rey McKinney, right, also members of Montpelier Moose who attended the conferral.

Kara served the chapter as senior regent 2018-19, junior graduate regent 2019-2020, recorder 2020-2021, and is currently serving as treasurer.

Those who qualify for the College of Regents Degree must fulfill personal requirements while serving as senior regent and junior past regent, as well as the chapter earning the Award of Achievement. Kara, chapter representative, gave her report on convention activities at the July 15th meeting. Congratulations, Kara!

Also attending the convention from Montpelier were Lodge Administrator and Fellowship Degree holder Bob Gearig and wife Lorraine, Pilgrim Degree holders Jim Heller, Charlie Schelling and Jim Witker and wife Becky, and Melissa “Missy” Kleinhen. Montpelier Moose was also honored to receive the prestigious Premier Lodge Award. Congratulations Montpelier Moose!

Members are encouraged to attend lodge meetings the fourth Wednesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. Chapter meetings are scheduled the third Thursday each month at 6:30 p.m.

Star Recorders will be recognized and honored at the next chapter meeting Thursday, Aug. 19th.