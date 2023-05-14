Wauseon Hosts Tree City USA Award Ceremony

LOCALITIES … Many cities, communities, villages, and some university representatives sit together and listen to a guest speaker during the Tree City USA Awards Celebration held in Wauseon. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Jacob Kessler

The City of Wauseon hosted the Tree City USA Award ceremony this past week. On Tuesday, May 9th cities, communities, villages, and universities for the Ohio Region gathered at the Crossroads Evangelical Church on Leggett Street. The event was held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.