Wauseon Magician Honored At Annual International Conference

Rev. Dr. Kenneth P. Ladd, resident magician at the Magic Corner Shop and curator of the Magic Museum located at 113 S. Fulton St. Wauseon was recently honored by being awarded life membership in the Fellowship of Christian Magicians.

Life membership is awarded by the FCM in recognition of 50 years of faithful and continuing support of the advancement of Christian ministry and the principles and ideas of the FCM.

The FCM is an international organization devoted to the spread of the Gospel using Magic and Illusions to illustrate the Good News of the Christian Faith.

This honor was bestowed on Dr. Ladd at the FCM internarial conference recently held in Indianapolis, Ind. He was one of four who received the recognition.

Dr. Ladd is also a member of the order of Merlin and the Order of Merlin Excalibur in the Society of American Magicians, the International Brotherhood of Magicians and the Society of American Magicians.

Dr. Ladd preforms for birthday parties, fund raisers, festivals and other occasions at the beautiful Birch Theater downtown Wauseon or at your venue.

He is assisted by Aiden his great grandson also of Wauseon.