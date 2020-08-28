Wauseon Man Dies In Fatal Crash On The Ohio Turnpike

Maumee — The Swanton Post is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Springfield Township, Lucas County. Troopers responded to the crash at mile post 57.9 westbound this morning at 09:42 am.

Westbound traffic was slowing for a prior crash that occurred on the Turnpike at milepost 57.4 westbound because a dump truck loaded with gravel overturned on Interstate 80.

A 2021 UPS Freightliner semi tractor-trailer hauling general freight had come to a stop in left lane of Interstate 80 when it was struck in the rear by a 2015 Hyundai Sonata sedan. The Hyundai Sonata rotated and traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to rest in the ditch. The driver of the semi-tractor trailer, Kenneth Gross, 61, of West Chicago, Illinois was uninjured.

The passenger, who was in the sleeper section of the cab, Steven Little, 44, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois was also uninjured. The driver of the Hyundai sedan, Richard Reucher III, 35, of Wauseon, Ohio sustained fatal injuries. –

The westbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike were closed for approximately 3 hours.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Springfield Township Fire Department, Ohio Turnpike Maintenance Department and Abco Towing of Toledo. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation.