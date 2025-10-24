Wauseon Man Indicted On Arson, Vandalism, & Weapons Charges

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A Wauseon man has been indicted on multiple charges following a September incident that authorities say involved arson and vandalism in Fulton County.

According to court records, Richard D. Russell Jr., 36, of Wauseon, was indicted by a Fulton County Grand Jury on two counts of arson, one count of attempted arson, one count of vandalism, and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

The indictment stems from events alleged to have taken place on or about September 17, 2025.

Prosecutors allege Russell knowingly caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm by means of fire or explosion to property located within the county.

In addition to the arson and attempted arson allegations, the vandalism charge involves serious physical harm to property that was owned or controlled by a governmental entity.

The additional charge involves the alleged unlawful concealment of a deadly weapon.

The case is now pending in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, where Russell is scheduled to appear to face the charges.