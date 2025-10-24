Indictment Issued For Archbold Man In Connection To Alleged Series Of Offenses

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A Fulton County man is facing multiple felony charges after a grand jury handed down an indictment connected to a series of alleged offenses that took place over several weeks in late summer and early fall of 2025.

According to court records, Rafeal E. Vasquez, II, age 27, of Archbold, has been indicted on two counts of Rape, two counts of Strangulation, one count of Felonious Assault, two counts of Assault, one count of Menacing by Stalking, and one count of Abduction.

The alleged incidents are reported to have occurred between August 31 and October 8, 2025.

The indictment states that during this period, Vasquez allegedly compelled the victim to engage in sexual conduct by force or threat of force.

He is further accused of knowingly causing or creating a substantial risk of physical harm through strangulation or suffocation, with court documents indicating both physical harm and serious physical harm were alleged.

Prosecutors also accuse Vasquez of making threats and engaging in a pattern of conduct that caused the victim to believe she or members of her family could be harmed or placed in danger.

In addition to these allegations, Vasquez is accused of restraining the victim’s liberty by force or threat under circumstances that created a risk of physical harm or placed the victim in fear.

The charges listed in the indictment range in severity from misdemeanors to multiple felony levels.