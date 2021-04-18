Wauseon Man Receives Prison Sentence After Pleading Guilty To Failure To Comply

A Wauseon man was sentenced on April 15, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Zachary McCauge, 28, of 1285 N. Shoop Ave., Lot 2, previously pleaded guilty to Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer. He willfully tried to elude or flee police in a vehicle after receiving a visible or audible signal to stop, which caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. McCauge to 18 months in prison and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, and he suspended his driver’s license for 3 years.