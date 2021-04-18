Brenda Jones (1947-2021)

Brenda J. Jones, age 74, of Wauseon and formerly of Paducah, KY, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg, OH. She was born in Clinton, KY on January 3, 1947 to the late Lendon Riddle and Norma (Lee) Riddle. Shortly after graduating high school she married Willard Johnson and together were blessed with two children, Amy and Scott.

After Willard’s passing, she later married Pastor Roger Jones and was lovingly welcomed by his two children, Scott and Marcia. Together they shared 38 years with Roger passing away on October 27, 2011.

Brenda served God as a pastor’s wife for many years in Michigan, Arkansas, Kentucky and Ohio. She loved people and always had a smile and encouraging word. Most recent, Brenda was an active member of Faith Baptist Church in Wauseon.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Willard and Roger; Brenda was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Susan Jones; and brothers, Randle and Johnny Riddle.

She is survived and always remembered by her children, Scott Jones of Paducah, KY, Marcia (Jeff) Gilbert of Paducah, KY, Amy (Greg) Peal of Calvert City, KY and Scott (Kim) Johnson of Holland, OH; brother, Terry (Jan) Riddle; sister, Susie Pollock; 16 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; loving nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta, from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Sunday, April 18, 2021, where a private funeral service for the family will be held on Monday. Pastor Randy Titus will be officiating. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible. Public interment will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Roseland Cemetery in Jackson, MI.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Healing4Hudson, c/o First Community Bank, P.O Box 714, La Center, KY 42056 in Brenda’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.