Wauseon Man Sentenced After Conviction For Domestic Violence

Aaron Deanda, age 32, Wauseon, was convicted of Domestic Violence. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Deanda knowingly caused physical harm to a family or household member.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Deanda to three years of community control. He ordered Mr. Deanda to pay prosecution costs; pay a fine of $500; successfully complete the Batterer’s Treatment Program; be assessed at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio for dual diagnosis and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; and not consume or possess alcohol; not enter bars and/or taverns. Mr. Deanda received credit for seven days in CCNO.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Deanda serving 17 months

