Bradley Funchion (1993-2020)

Bradley L. T. Funchion, age 26, of rural Fayette and formerly Morenci, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Ft. Wayne. He was born October 21, 1993 in Virginia Beach, VA, to Philip and Michele (Culver) Funchion, and they survive.

Brad attended and graduated from Morenci High School, and most recently was taking computer programming courses from Southern New Hampshire University.

Brad began working for Kamco Industries in March of 2013, and advanced from Assembly to Production Lead, Production Supervisor, and most recently, Robotic Technician in the Innovation Department. He loved to do spray paint art, fishing, computers, video games, gardening, and ride his Harley.

By far his most favorite pastime was spending time with his kids. He was also a past member of the Morenci Sons of the American Legion.

Surviving Brad besides his parents, are his children, KayLynn and James Funchion; sister, Victoria (Joshua) Amos; mother of his children, Mikaela Funchion; significant other and her children, Melody Stotz, and Carl and Dillyn Stotz; nephews, Cameron and Michael Amos; niece, Zoey Amos; maternal grandmother, Sharon Culver; paternal grandparents, Lester and Phyllis Mundy; maternal great-grandmother, Wanda Culver; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by an infant child, Skylar Funchion; and maternal grandfather, Terry Culver.

Visitation for Brad will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 PM and 5:00-7:00 PM, at Morenci Bible Fellowship, 244 W. Main St., Morenci. A memorial service to honor Brad will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 3:00 PM, also at the church, with Pastor Jim Yatzek, officiating.

Those planning a memorial contribution in Brad’s memory are asked to donate through the Crowd Funding link on Brad’s obituary, or to the family to defray funeral expenses.

Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci is entrusted with arrangements.