Wauseon Mayor Meets With WWII Reenactor For Upcoming Event

(PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

WWII … Mayor Huner stands with Trenton Coleman, a WWII Reenactor for Wauseon’s upcoming event “Operation Homecoming”. Standing alongside them were members of the Wauseon Police and Fire Departments.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner met with World War II Reenactor Trenton Coleman. The meetup took place on Tuesday, March 18th at the City Municipal Building.

The meet was set up to discuss the upcoming WWII reenactment coming to Homecoming Park this May.

The event will be open to the public on May 3rd and 4th, with a field trip day for schools scheduled on May 2nd.

Items up for discussion included the set up of dirt barricades for the event, parking, vendor and camp placement, and blank ammunition usage.

Due to the loudness of the event, ideas were put forward on how best to let the public in the area know prior to the event.

Assistant Event Director Trenton Coleman, who has been reenacting for 5+ years, met with Mayor Huner, Police Chief Kevin Chittenden, Fire Chief Phil Kessler and various other city officials, including additional members of the police and fire department. As for what brings him out for reenacting, Trenton explained the following.

“I got into reenacting because of my love for all things history that I shared with my grandmother, and I feel like it brings me closer to my family roots.”

“When I grew up, I loved hearing my grandparents’ stories, seeing photo albums and all the keepsakes that kept along the way.”

“My most cherished items that I have is my grandma’s ration booklet from WWII, my grandpas dog tags from Korea and a photo of my great uncle James Blankenship who served in the 752d Tank Battalion at the Tower of Pisa at the end of WWII.”

“My goal is to create long lasting local 1940s living history events for NW Ohio that will keep teaching generations to come about our greatest Generation.”

Trenton is also leading the upcoming 4th annual WWII Reenactment coming to Defiance County’s Auglaize Village, scheduled for April 4th and 5th.