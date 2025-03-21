ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Hears Details Of Proposed Athletic Complex; Roundabout Plans Stall

(PHOTO BY AMY WENDT/THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT … The intersection of State Route 2 and Township 24 plans for the roundabout will be revisited at a future village council meeting.

By: Amy Wendt

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

amy@thevillagereporter.com

On Monday, March 17, the Archbold Village Council met for its second regular meeting of the month at the municipal building with Councilors Gary Dominique, Kevin Eicher, Aaron Babcock, Karla Ball and Chad Kern in attendance while Councilor Vaughn Bentz was absent.

Also on hand were Mayor Brad Grime and Village Administrator Aaron Alt on behalf of the village’s administrative team.

ATHLETIC COMPLEX

Present for the public participation portion of the council meeting were members of the Bluestreak Athletic Complex Committee who delivered a presentation detailing its vision of an athletic facility to be constructed on school grounds.

A fundraising letter from the committee, signed by Chairman Doug Krauss and mailed to many district residents, reads in part:

“We are at a pivotal moment in the history of our district’s athletic programs. For generations, our community has taken great pride in the excellence, dedication, and tradition of our high school athletics. Our student-athletes have built a legacy of hard work, teamwork, and achievement, inspiring both peers and future generations.”

“However, our current athletic facilities no longer reflect the high standards and rich tradition that define our school and community. To continue this legacy and provide our students with resources they need to succeed, we are seeking support to build a new, state-of-the-art athletic facility.”

“This investment will not only honor our proud history but also ensure that future athletes have a safe space to train, compete, and uphold the values that make our community special.”

“To address the insufficient athletic practice facilities in the Archbold Area School District, a group of citizens has initiated a two phase campaign to enhance the existing infrastructure. In phase one, the Bluestreak Athletic Complex Committee is planning to build a 45,000 square foot multi-purpose facility, estimated to cost $5,000,000.”

“This facility, measuring 150 feet by 300 feet, would feature 60 yards of artificial turf to accommodate baseball, softball, football, soccer, track, cross country, and marching band programs. Additionally, a 5,000 square foot state-of-the-art weight training facility would be included, increasing the capacity from 17 to 60 athletes training simultaneously.”

“With the introduction of women’s wrestling as a high school sport and the ongoing popularity of men’s wrestling, the proposed three-mat workout area will provide ample space for expansion. Other amenities planned for the facility include four batting cages and a golf simulator. The committee aims to begin construction this summer, with the objective of opening the facility for the 2026-27 school year.”

“Phase two of the project will include multipurpose courts for basketball, volleyball, tennis, and pickleball. Additionally, there will be a dedicated track for use by track and field athletes, cross-country teams, and community members.”

“This phase is projected to cost approximately $3,000,000, with plans to commence after the completion of phase one, contingent upon securing the necessary funds…”

Following the public participation segment of the meeting, the council moved on to address legislative items.

ROUNDABOUT

The council heard Resolution 2025-12 which would authorize the village administrator to enter into a contract with Tetra Tech Inc. to complete preliminary development, final design, and develop construction plans & specifications for a roundabout at the intersection of State Route 2 and Township Road 24.

A federal grant through ODOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program, which has been awarded to the village, would cover 90% of the design and construction costs of the project, with the remaining funds provided by the village-around $400,000-$500,000.

A March 2024 safety study recommended converting the then two-way stop intersection into a high-speed single-lane roundabout. As a temporary safety measure, the village converted the intersection to a four-way stop in the fall of 2024.

The first reading of the resolution to contract with Tetra Tech for the roundabout design was met with reluctance from some council members.

According to Village Administrator Aaron Alt, some hesitation stems from concerns about whether farm equipment can navigate a roundabout at the intersection, which is located less than a mile north of the Gerald Grain Center Elevator.

Others believe the current four-way stop configuration has improved traffic flow; however, it was intended as a temporary measure until the roundabout could be built.

According to Alt, the council’s hesitation to approve the designer on the roundabout project “took us by surprise.”

However, Alt and Village Engineer Dexter Krueger will gather additional details to present at the next meeting, so the council can be prepared to vote and potentially move forward with approval.

“I hope council sees there is more value than just what a roundabout will bring,” Alt added. “At some point, we’ll have to rebuild part of that intersection anyways, and you could be looking at a 2 million dollar project. And literally this project gets that done for the equivalent of 25 cents on the dollar.”

“So, it’s – it’s more than just a roundabout, it’s an infrastructure improvement that will alleviate strain on the capital improvement fund because we’re going to have to do something at some point.”

“Instead of spending 2 million dollars in the future, we’re projecting to spend between $400,000-$500,000 towards this entire 5 million dollar project which would save us that 1.5 million down the road.”

Alt also added that he does not want to see the village turn down grant funding from the state.

OTHER LEGISLATION

The council passed Resolution 2025-08 which authorizes participation in the State of Ohio Cooperative Purchasing Program allowing the village engineer to purchase machinery, materials, and supplies per Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) contracts.

In Resolution 2025-09, the council accepted a bid from Krueger Construction Company to begin construction on four Pickleball courts in Ruihley Park. The contract was awarded at $125,147.00, coming in 28.2% below the engineer’s estimate of $174,350.00.

Addressing Resolution 2025-10, the council accepted a $131,060.00 bid from Bryan Excavating, LLC, for the South Defiance Street Alley waterline replacement. The two-week project is scheduled to begin the first week of April.

In Resolution 2025-11 the council voted to authorize the village administrator and finance director to advertise for bids for the Miscellaneous Resurfacing Project (Contract 1-2025).

The project comes in with an engineer’s estimate of $1,233,803.00 and includes resurfacing of North Pointe Drive, Primrose Lane, Quail Run, Pheasant Lane, East Lugbill Road, Myers Road, and portions of St. Anne, Jackson, West, Burke, Schaltter, North Defiance, and South Defiance streets. Any concrete curbs in need of repair in those areas will also be replaced.

Addressing routine matters, the council approved minutes from the March 3 meeting, the February 2025 financial reports, and the payment of bills and payroll in the amount of $790,923.36.

The council reviewed the minutes from the March 3 Park Committee meeting. Highlights included Park and Recreation Department staffing changes, and updates on 2025 projects including splash pad amenities, pickleball courts, and bunker designs.

It was noted that the removal of old structures has “opened up” the Ruihley Park area, and plans are taking shape to revitalize the pool house and bandstand.

Work on the Memorial Park Maintenance building is expected to begin soon, and a new pavilion has been ordered, with installation planned in the coming months. Also in Memorial Park, dugout renovations are taking place, with completion expected the week of March 24.

Before adjourning, the council also took a moment to review the February 2025 Police Calls for Service which noted a total of 941 calls for the month.

The next Archbold Village Council meeting is set for Monday, April 7, 2025, at 5:30 p.m.