Wauseon McDonald’s Celebrates Grand Re-Opening

RIBBON CUTTING … The Wauseon McDonalds held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand re-opening of their newly built store. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Wauseon McDonald’s, located at 1375 North Shoop Avenue, has re-opened. After closing down in early August, the building that has called Wauseon home for 48 years was demolished.

This was to make way for the construction of a new building that would bring all the new bells and whistles with it.