Aaron Grubb (1978-2022)

Aaron L. Grubb, 44, of Montpelier passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on March 7, 1978 in Bryan to Earl L. Grubb and Sharon Marie (Daft) Richmond.

On October 8, 2011 he married Kimberly S. Dominique and she survives.

Aaron was a former Mason. Throughout his career he met so many great lifelong friends.

He had worked at Winzeler’s Stamping Co. in Montpelier with his father and family, Dimensions in Edon, Spangler Candy Company, Tremco Roofing working with his two sons and brother Jason and at RR Donnelley in Angola.

Aaron was very adventurous and always on the go. He loved traveling and seeing family in West Virginia.

Aaron enjoyed making people laugh and he loved being a grandfather. He liked going to Bike and Car Shows, NASCAR races and cruising on his Harley.

He is survived by his wife Kim; sons Austin (MaryJoe) Grubb and their children Maligha and Royal and one more on the way of Montpelier and Bronson (Mallory Trausch) Sines of Montpelier; siblings Mark (Leslie) Coblenz of Montpelier, Joey Richmond of Montpelier, Jamie (Jason) Viers of Montpelier, Stephanie DuBois of Montpelier, Adam Grubb of Bryan, Aric Grubb of Defiance, Allan (Roxanne) Hawkins of Angola, Indiana, Alysha (Chance) Gillen of Metz, Indiana and Jason Bruce of Montpelier.

Aaron was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Aaron will be on Sunday, November 20th from 1-6 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier. Services will be on Monday at 11 am at the church with Father Todd Dominique to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to Kim for funeral expenses.

