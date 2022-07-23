Wauseon McDonald’s To Close For Complete Rebuild

Posted By: Newspaper Staff July 23, 2022

News Article Views: 1,574

By: Jacob Kessler

The Wauseon McDonald’s is expected to have its final day for sales on July 31st, 2022. The restaurant will be closing in order to build a new one.

For that to happen, the building will be completely demolished the week after the restaurant closes on July 31st.

The week after demolition, the footers will be put into place and construction will continue.

The current expected timeline places the McDonald’s to have a soft open on November 3rd and a full reopening on November 11th.

The new building is expected to be placed back further from the road compared to the current building. It will also not include a play place but, will have interactive play tables.

Two drive through lanes are also expected to be included in the new building with it also being bigger overall.

Jacob can be reached at jacob@thevillagereporter.com

