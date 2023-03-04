Wauseon Planning New Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon For Wabash Cannonball Trail Crossing

TRAIL CROSSING … Pictured here is the Wabash Cannonball Trail crossing on North Shoop Avenue near Don's Automotive. Due to the numerous safety issues, fatality, and near misses, a new Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon will be installed at this location. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Jacob Kessler

The City of Wauseon is working with ODOT to install a new Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon at the Wabash Cannonball Trail crossing on North Shoop Avenue.

The project will result in a same traffic lighting system currently being used in Delta for one of their pedestrian crossings.