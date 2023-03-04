ARCHBOLD SCHOOL BOARD: Precautionary Plan Overview Primary Topic Of Discussion

IN SUMMARY … Board President Jeremy Hurst summarizes the Precautionary Plan Overview following Superintendent Selgo’s report. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

On Monday, February 27, 2023, the Archbold School Board met for their regular meeting with all members present.

Superintendent Jayson Selgo presented to the board, a Precautionary Plan Overview that was prepared by himself and Fiscal Officer Christine Ziegler.