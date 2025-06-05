Wauseon Public Library To Host “Galani Gala” Dedication Event Honoring Dr. Jayantilal Galani

PRESS RELEASE – The Wauseon Public Library is proud to announce a special dedication event, the Galani Gala, in honor of Dr. Jayantilal Galani’s generous property donation to the library and the greater Wauseon community.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 12th at 1:00 p.m. at the newly donated property located at 440 E Elm Street, at the corner of Elm Street and Shoop Avenue.

The Galani Gala will serve as a celebration of Dr. Galani’s remarkable contribution and longstanding support of public services in Wauseon.

The event will feature guest speakers, a dedication ceremony, and complimentary food and beverages for attendees. Parking is available along the esplanade on Beech Street.

“We are incredibly grateful to Dr. Gilani for his generosity,” said Dan Baldwin, Director of the Wauseon Public Library. “This donation not only supports the future of the library but also strengthens our connection with the community.”

The event is free and open to the public, and all are welcome to attend and join in recognizing this meaningful gift to the city. In the event of rain, the gala will instead be held at the Wauseon Public Library.