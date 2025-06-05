Hyla Sharrock (1946 – 2025)

(Graduate Of Bryan High School)

On June 3, 2025, Hyla Jean Sharrock was called to her forever home. A woman of steadfast faith, loving wife of Robert “Bob” Earl Sharrock, mother to Carolyn Jill Sharrock-Dorsten and her husband Damian Dorsten, Robin Sharrock Mills and her husband Matthew Mills, Emily Jean Harrington and her husband Justin Harrington.

She was a loving Grandma to Johnathan Dorsten, Katherine Dorsten, Jack Mills, Angus Mills, Kirsten Harrington, Lynea Harrington, and Elizabeth Harrington, and she was sister to Kerry Ames Sutter.

Hyla, age 78, was born on November 20, 1946, in Bryan, Ohio, and grew up in the farmhouse her father Oren Ames built for his bride Zetta May (Peters) Ames. She graduated from Bryan High School, and she earned a bachelor’s in Elementary Education from Bowling Green State University.

She married Bob, and they lived in Maryland where he attended medical school. They then moved to Germany where Bob completed his military duties in the U.S. Army. They returned to Maryland for a few years while Bob completed his training. After that, they moved back to Bryan, where they raised their children and became active members of the community.

She worked as a teacher for a short time, but her real passion was music. An avid pianist and organist, Hyla continued her education, earning a bachelor’s in music theory and education from Defiance College.

She served as the church organist at First Presbyterian Church in Bryan, Ohio, and was a member of the Organ Guild.

As well, she shared her love for music with her piano and organ students, where she enjoyed watching them grow in their own musical pursuits. When traveling abroad and visiting churches or cathedrals, Hyla would find a way to sit at the organ console and play.

Beyond her own musical endeavors, Hyla and Bob would routinely partake in any musical performance in the Bryan area, including Community Concerts of Williams County, Bryan City Band Concerts, and nearly any other musical performance that would come their way.

She and Bob instilled in their children a love for music, with piano, trumpet, violin, french horn, baritone, guitar among the instruments played in the family.

In addition, Hyla loved getting to know other cultures. This began with studying in France in college and continuing the rest of her life. She traveled all seven continents during her time on this earth.

And she embraced other cultures so much, she opened their home to several foreign exchange students. The Sharrock home hosted students from Germany, Indonesia, Ukraine, South Korea, China, Guatemala, and Kazakhstan.

Hyla’s other pursuits included cross country skiing. She was often seen cross country skiing on the large field across the street from their home. As well, despite some trepidation, her iron will, and firm determination enabled her to not only learn to downhill ski but to love it.

Her goal was to downhill ski in her 70’s which she accomplished, even when Parkinson’s Disease had taken its toll. She also was known to be a skillful pistol shooter when participating in target shooting with Bob.

Most cherished though, were the times she spent with her grandchildren. She would surround herself with the grandkids, reading them books and playing checkers.

Visitation will be on June 10, 2025, 4-7 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on June 11, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio. This will be immediately followed by interment at Shiffler Cemetery, US 127, Bryan, Ohio. Following this, a luncheon will be held back at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Hyla Sharrock’s memory to the Bryan Area Foundation at www.bryanareafoundation.org or for Parkinson’s disease research can be given in Hyla’s memory to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.give.michaeljfox.org.

To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.