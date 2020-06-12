Wauseon Public Library To Open On June 15th

Wauseon Public Library will be opening for the public on Monday June 15th. We will have limited hours (posted on our door, website and Facebook) and temporary restrictions in place. There will be a 10 person limit at one time & limited browsing time.

At this time we have removed all seating, no public computer use or restroom use. We will also require temperatures to be taken upon entering the library, we are not requiring masks but are recommending them. We understand that this may seem a little extreme, but hope this is all just temporary.

We are planning to open the library with full service and hours on Monday July 6th. We thank you all for your patience and understanding. We can’t wait to see you!

–PRESS RELEASE