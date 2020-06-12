Archbold Man Seriously Injured In Two Car Collision South Of Wauseon

Clinton Township – On June 11, 2020, at approximately 5:55 P.M, Troopers from the Toledo Post responded to a crash that occurred on County Road B at State Route 108, Clinton Township, Fulton County.

John Warren Reeb, 37 years of age, of Archbold, Ohio, was driving a Buick minivan west on County Road B when he failed to stop at a stop sign at State Route 108.

Mr. Reeb entered the intersection into the path of a Ford pick-up truck driven north on State Route 108 by Nathan Earl, 35 years of age, of Wauseon, Ohio. Both vehicles traveled off the west side of State Route 108. Mr. Reeb’s vehicle overturned and he was partially ejected.

Mr. Reeb was transported by EMS to the Fulton County Health Center. He was taken by Life Flight to St. V’s Hospital. Mr. Reeb suffered serious injuries. Mr. Reeb was not wearing his seat belt. Mr. Earl suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in this crash.The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department and K K Collision.

The crash remains under investigation.