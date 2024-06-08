ACME BASEBALL: Hilltop Begins ACME Season With 15-8 Win Over Edon

WINNING PITCHER … Hilltop’s Cameron Shimp went three innings with nine strikeouts and allowed just one hit to earn the win on the bump. (PHOTOS BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

Hilltop 15 Edon 8

WEST UNITY – Hilltop collected 11 hits paced by three each from Brady Wagner and Terry Rebeck as they beat Edon 15-8 in the ACME opener for the Cadets.

Wagner and Rebeck also had three RBIs apiece and Cameron Shimp tossed three innings to earn the win.

Kadin Stantz had a 4-4 night at the plate with two doubles and two singles to top Edon.

EDON 102 311 0 – 8 12 ...