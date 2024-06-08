ACME BASEBALL: Hilltop Begins ACME Season With 15-8 Win Over Edon

WINNING PITCHER … Hilltop’s Cameron Shimp went three innings with nine strikeouts and allowed just one hit to earn the win on the bump. (PHOTOS BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)
Hilltop 15 Edon 8
WEST UNITY – Hilltop collected 11 hits paced by three each from Brady Wagner and Terry Rebeck as they beat Edon 15-8 in the ACME opener for the Cadets.
Wagner and Rebeck also had three RBIs apiece and Cameron Shimp tossed three innings to earn the win.
Kadin Stantz had a 4-4 night at the plate with two doubles and two singles to top Edon.
EDON 102 311 0 – 8 12 ...
SUBSCRIBERS - PLEASE LOG IN
“I Cannot Read This Story; What Do You Mean I Have To Pay?”
Please do not be this person. Jokes aside, readers have supported our newspaper operation by purchasing news copies since the 1870’s. Little has changed (we still need the same support) beyond we now offer your Hometown News online in addition to traditional print. Like your other small-town LOCAL businesses, we charge a minimal fee to access LOCAL news stories. We cannot be expected to give our product away any more than the coffee shop, gas station, or pizza shop could. We feel an average of 350 weekly LOCAL hours of effort made to publish LOCAL news by LOCAL employees for just $2.00 is the best deal in town.
Support LOCAL family-owned, LOCAL resident-operated small business by obtaining seven days of website access, along with the current full-color E-Edition for just $2.00 (less than the price of a candy bar or cup of coffee). Obtain a traditional subscription longer than 7 days and you will receive all these benefits plus the traditional mailed print edition every week!