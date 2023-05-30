Wednesday, May 31
News

Wauseon Recognizes Class Of ’23 Graduates

By: Jesse Davis

Wauseon High School held its 143rd graduation ceremony Sunday with 141 students receiving their diplomas.

Graduates were welcomed by Class of 2023 President Jack Leatherman in between a WHS Concert Band performance of "Pomp and Circumstance" (during their entrance) and a WHS Choir Ensemble performance of Andy Beck's "Carry the Light."

