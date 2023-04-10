Wauseon Rotary Holds 4th Annual Dueling Pianos & Reverse Raffle

DUELING PIANOS … The Dueling Pianos performance saw involvement from many of the audience members, including this group of gentlemen. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Wauseon Rotary held their 4th annual Dueling Pianos and Reverse Raffle on Saturday, April 1st.

The sold-out event was held in the Jr. Fair Building at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The event serves as a fundraiser for the organization.

Fundraisers help the Rotary complete projects they work on, including their most recent project that will see playgrounds in Wauseon worked on.

According to Tara Dumas, the incoming Wauseon Rotary President, the event raised around $30,000 which will be used for the park projects.

This project will include the complete overhaul of North Park, a new park at Homecoming Hill, and additional work on the parks across the city.

This amount is a steppingstone towards achieving their goal, but more donations will be needed in the future to fully achieve it.

The event itself was full of fun, music and good food. The Dueling Pianos put on a good show for the audience and many items were given away through the auction and reverse raffle.

Items won included a suite for ten at a Mud Hens game, a boat cruise on the Maumee River for four that includes dinner, a recliner, grill, and an OSU totem pole donated by Ace Hardware.

Many other items were also auctioned off and several activities took place during the event. The dueling pianos performance worked to get the audience involved and even collected donations for which local collegiate fight song should be played.

Altogether, the event was a lot of fun for those who were able to attend.

