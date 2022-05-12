Wauseon Schools Thanks Parents & Community Members For Passage Of Earned Income Tax Levy

Facebook

On behalf of the Board of Education, students and staff I would like to thank the Wauseon community for the passage of the 1.75% Earned Income Tax levy.

The Wauseon Levy Committee members and district did a great job of informing the community and the community sought to be informed.

The passage confirms the community’s support for the school district.

The revenue from the levy will begin in 2023 at approximately $225,000. The estimated annual revenue is $3.8 million which will take approximately 3 years to be realized by the district.

The Board of Education plans to reinstate extracurricular activities and transportation for the 2022-2023 school year.

The financial state of the district will continue to be closely monitored as the Board of Education plans for the future.

