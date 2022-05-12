Scott Werder (1961-2022)

Facebook

Scott Brooke Werder, age 60, of Wauseon, passed away on May 4, 2022, at the Regency Hospital in Sylvania.

Scott worked as a mechanic at S-W Mills and formerly worked at Sauder for 20 years.

Scott was born on December 23, 1961, to Bruce and Marr’Del (Dannenberg) Werder at the Wauseon Hospital.

Scott later received an Associates of Engineering Degree at Northwest State Community College.

Scott loved RC Racing and enjoyed and was proficient in pyrotechnics, obtaining skilled education for his hobby.

Scott is survived by his daughter, Courtney Werder; son, Brooke Werder; and son, Anthony Werder, all of Wauseon; grandchildren, Vincent, Oliver, and Josiah; father, Bruce Werder of Archbold; and sisters, Maria Werder and Jennifer (Steve) Carroll.

Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Marr’Del.

A time of visitation will took place on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Werder family.