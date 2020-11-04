Archbold Lady Bluestreaks Capture Division III Sectional Title With 4-0 Win Over Delta

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

TOURNAMENT ACTION … Leah McQuade (#4) of Archbold fights her way through Delta defenders.

DIVISION III SECTIONAL FINAL

Archbold 4 Delta 0

Four different Lady Bluestreaks scored to lead Archbold past Delta 4-0 to win the Division III Sectional Championship. Kayln Baker got Archbold on the board with 28:47 left in the first half and Leah McQuade scored with 16:44 remaining to make it 2-0 Archbold at halftime.

Carlee Meyer and Briena Partin had second half goals as Archbold pulled away. Archbold battled Liberty Center on Tuesday, October 27th in the Division III District Semifinals at Evergreen High School.