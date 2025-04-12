Wauseon To Celebrate “419 Day” With Local Pride & Festivities

PRESS RELEASE – This Saturday, April 19, Wauseon will come alive with the celebration of “419 Day,” an unofficial holiday dedicated to honoring the region’s area code and the unique character of Northwest Ohio.

The event will feature community-focused activities, special promotions, and family-friendly fun, bringing residents and visitors together to celebrate local pride.

What is “419 Day”?

“419 Day” is a celebration of Northwest Ohio’s vibrant culture and community spirit. The day highlights the importance of supporting local businesses and fostering connections among residents. Many businesses participate by offering discounts, promotions, and hosting special events to mark the occasion.

Downtown Wauseon Events

Downtown Wauseon will be the hub of activity, with food trucks, local businesses, and special deals for attendees. Highlights include:

-Outlaw Smokehouse: Serving up delicious smoked dishes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-Maria’s Sunnyside Café: A local favorite offering specials throughout the day.

-Black Swamp Boots: A creative “4+1+9 = 14%” discount on orders (some exclusions apply).

-Passion 4 Fashion: Easter Egg Sale with discounts of up to 20% off (excludes Brighton products).

-Bargain Bin: Featuring exclusive $4.19 deals for the day.

Kid’s Easter Egg Hunt

Families can look forward to a Kid’s Easter Egg Hunt, a highlight of the event that promises excitement and fun for children of all ages.

Supporting Local Businesses

Events like “419 Day” emphasize the importance of supporting local businesses, which are the backbone of the community. By shopping and dining locally, residents contribute to the growth and sustainability of the area.

“419 Day” is a reflection of Wauseon’s commitment to celebrating its heritage and fostering a sense of unity among its residents.

As the community gathers to eat, shop, and enjoy the festivities, the event serves as a reminder of the strong local pride that defines Northwest Ohio.

Mark your calendars and join the celebration this Saturday, April 19, for a day filled with fun, food, and community spirit!