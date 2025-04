(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

EASTER TRADITION … Mrs. Richardson‘s class at St. Mary School celebrated a beautiful tradition this week with a special Passover meal. The second-grade students explored the sights, smells, and symbols of the Seder plate while learning the story of Exodus and the importance of faith, freedom, and family. From matzah to maror, every bike came with a lesson and a lot of curiosity.