Wauseon Woman Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Domestic Violence

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 9, 2022

A Wauseon, Ohio woman was sentenced on April 7, 2022 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Amanda E. Denudt, age 38, previously pled guilty to Domestic Violence. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Ms. Denudt caused physical harm to a family or household member.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Denudt to two years of community control. He ordered Ms. Denudt to pay prosecution costs; successfully complete dual diagnosis with Recovery Services and comply with any recommended treatment and aftercare; and successfully complete the Batterer’s Treatment program with CCFA.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Ms. Denudt serving 180 days in prison.

 

