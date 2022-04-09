Jesus Gomez, Jr. (1954-2022)

Facebook

Jesus Gomez Jr., 67 Archbold, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Jesus was born on November 8, 1954 in Pigeon, Michigan to Jesus and Juanita Gomez.

Jesus went by the names, Junior, Jesse or Little Mex. After spending a majority of his early years in the Northwest Ohio area, Jesse moved to Colorado and it was there that he found his love for the blues including his favorite musician, Stevie Ray Vaughn.

But his Pride and Joy was truly found in the births of his two daughters, Jessica Gomez and Stefanie Gomez (Daniel Schimenti) who survives him.

Jesse returned home and worked for Green Bay Packaging before an illness forced him into an early retirement.

During his time on earth, Jesse’s comic attitude towards family, friends and strangers made him an easy person to befriend whether it was tap dancing to the song “Me and my shadow” or learning how to juggle to make others smile.

Jesus loved to spend time with family, going to dinner with family or friends, watching movies with his brothers and making a spectacle of himself to get a smile out of others.

While his playful demeanor was what caught the attention of most people, he will be most remembered for giving the ultimate gift of life when he donated a kidney to his sister to extend her life.

His willingness to help as much as he could and talk with others is what he will be remembered for as well.

Surviving are his daughters, eight siblings, Arturo (Anita) Gomez, Hastings Mi., Ruben (Darcy) Gomez, Hudson, Mi., Cecilia Maria Gomez, Archbold, Santiago Gomez, Wauseon, Antonio (Laura) Gomez, Wauseon, Alicia (Gabriel) Soto, Archbold, Rene Gomez, Archbold and Mario (Tonya) Gomez, Archbold.

Jesus was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers (Ruben and Jesus Gomez) and two sisters (Yolanda Mendrell-Aguirre and Gloria Rodriguez).

Services will be held on Tuesday, April 12 at 12 Noon, at Good Shepherd Mennonite Church with Pastor David Tijerina officiating. Friends may call at the church from 11-12 on Tuesday. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

