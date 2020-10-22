Wauseon Woman Sentenced For Aggravated Possession Of Drugs

A Wauseon, Ohio woman was sentenced on October 20, 2020 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Dana E. Ladd, age 34, previously pled guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Ms. Ladd possessed methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Ladd to three years of community control. He ordered Ms. Ladd to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete the Drug Court Program; not enter bars and/or taverns; comply with an 11:00 pm. to 5:00 am. curfew; not enter the grounds of Magnuson Motel In Wauseon; and be on GPS for the next 60 days if no violations.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Ms. Ladd serving 11 months in jail.

