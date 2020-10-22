Fulton County Grand Jury Returns 14 Indictments

On October 19, 2020, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

DAVID R. OSTRANDER, age 44, LKA of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft From a Person in a Protected Class. On or about August 19, 2020, he allegedly stole property from an elderly person. 20CR109.

GABRIEL RIVERA, age 44, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on two counts of Harassment With a Bodily Substance. On or about September 18, 2020, he allegedly caused a law enforcement officer to come in contact with a bodily substance. 20CR112.

ZACHARY C. SCHLOSSER, age 35, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about September 20, 2020, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a pregnant family or household member. 20CR111.

JAGGER S. DEWITT, age 19, of Berkey, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about June 5, 2020, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 20CR118.

GARI D. OFFET, age 53, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle. On or about September 19, 2020, she allegedly transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. 20CR114.

BRADLEY C. KIEPERT, age 42, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Assault, and one count of Harassment With a Bodily Substance. On or about October 6, 2020, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a law enforcement officer while in the performance of his official duties. He also allegedly caused a law enforcement officer to come in contact with a bodily substance. 20CR113.

LEO P. MADRIGAL, SR., age 41, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. On or about February 24, 2020, he allegedly sold oxycodone. 20CR110.

TIFFANY E. FLATHERS, age 46, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on four counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and one count of Permitting Drug Abuse. On or about February 17, 2020 to March 17, 2020, she allegedly sold oxycodone and permitted her residence to be used in the selling of oxycodone. 20CR115.

ERYN L. AREND, age 25, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. On or about April 15, 2020 to April 16, 2020, she allegedly sold or offered to sell methamphetamine. 20CR116.

CORY A. WITSMAN, age 32, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and one count of Permitting Drug Abuse. On or about April 16, 2020, he allegedly permitted his vehicle to be used in the selling of methamphetamine. 20CR121.

KALEB A. HEROLD, age 20, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about April 13, 2020, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 20CR119.

SAMANTHA E. HAHN, age 21, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. On or about June 11, 2020, she allegedly sold or offered to sell a controlled substance. 20CR117.

JEREMY R. STANDIFER, age 43, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present and one count of Menacing by Stalking. On or about May 1, 2020 and September 13, 2020 to September 27, 2020, he allegedly engaged in conduct that he knew would cause another person to believe that he would cause physical harm to that person by allegedly trespassing on that person’s land. 20CR122.

AUGUSTINE A. CHAPA, age 33, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about October 9, 2020, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 20CR120.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

–PRESS RELEASE