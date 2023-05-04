Wauseon’s Kymberlee Yocum Named Division II Bowler Of The Year

By: Nate Calvin

COUMBUS – Wauseon freshman Kymberlee Yocum has been named the Female Bowler of the Year in Division II by the OHSBCA Board Of Directors.

Yocum received an engraved plaque along with a $1,000 college scholarship which will be administered by the United States Bowling Congress and will be available to her for post-high school education.

Yocum finished with a 194.6 (16 games) average in league play and helped Wauseon win their first NWOAL girls bowling title in school history.

This usually goes to a senior, but we nominated her, and the directors selected her! We’re so proud of Kym!”, said Wauseon bowling coach Pat Carr.

Nate can be reached at sports@thevillagereporter.com