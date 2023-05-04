Jerry Short (1949-2023)

Jerry Lee Short, 74, of Seattle Washington went home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2023. He lived at Prime Choice Adult Family Home for almost two years where he received excellent care until his death.

He was born January 23, 1949 in Wauseon OH. The son of Harold and Katherine (Stamm) Short. Jerry grew up in Ridgville Corners OH and graduated from Archbold High School in 1967.

In his younger years he entertained his siblings by putting on teddy bear puppet shows and taking them on imagery trips.

After graduation he completed two years of 1W service in Evanston, IL. He became a world traveler for many years and enjoyed showing others all of the pictures he took.

He lived in Denver CO for a couple of years prior to moving to Seattle WA in 1976 and he started a photography business Rainbow Portraits. He retired in 2013.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his nephew Joseph Short, and sister-in-law Janet (Gerald) Short.

He is survived by his siblings Gerald Short Fremont IN, William (Kathy) Short Pettisville OH, Delvin Short Toledo OH, David (Louise) Short Arlington WA, Betty (Jay) Tingley Stryker OH, Donald (Nancy) Short Lafayette LA, Harold Short Jr. Everett, WA, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers or gifts consider monetary donations to the family that will go to two of Jerry’s family members to help fund some of their medical needs.

Great great niece Riley Ulberg (20 months) diagnosed with Arthrogryposis and Schizencephaly and great niece Malia Tingley diagnosed with the genetic disorder Slc6a1.