Mary Colegrove (1947-2023)

FAYETTE – Mary Ellen Colegrove, age 75 of Fayette, passed away early Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Fulton County Health Center.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette, from 2:00 – 7:00 PM. Funeral services will also be held at the funeral home, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 10:30 AM. The Rev. Dr. Robin Carden will officiate. Cremation will follow.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be given to Fayette Athletic Boosters.

