COLLEGE SWIMMING … Wauseon Lady Indians swimmer Megan Carroll recently committed to continue her education and swimming career at Indiana Wesleyan University (NAIA) in Marion, Indiana. Pictured at her signing day are Front row-David Carroll (father), Megan Carroll, Rebecca Carroll (mother). Back row-Wauseon Head Swim Coach Tony Schuette, Wauseon Assistant Coach Brittany Schroeder. (PHOTO PROVIDED)