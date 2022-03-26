WCCGA To Begin Garden Registrations

Facebook

Spring has arrived and it is time to think about getting our gardens ready to plant. Don’t have a garden? Then come join us at one of the three Williams County Community Gardening Association’s gardens located in Bryan, Kunkle and Edon.

The Bryan garden is located at 426 N. Williams Street. Registration will be at the First Lutheran Church on the corner of East Bryan and North Cherry streets from 10:00 – 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The Kunkle garden is located at 205 S. Pleasant Street. Registration will be at the Kunkle Fire Department From 8:00 – 11:00 am on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

The Fire Department will also be having a pancake breakfast that morning so come hungry!

The Edon garden is our newest garden and is located at 104 S. Main Street. Registration will be at “Edon’s Small Town Shop Around” on April 23, 2022 from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm where we will have a table set up at the Edon Community Building.

Each garden has several 4’ x 8’ raised garden beds. $10.00 will provide you with a raised bed for the growing season through October 2022.

This $10.00 fee per bed is used to cover the cost of maintenance for each of the gardens.

Find us on social media:

Email: williamscountygarden@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/wccga/

You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7voL81lBSvU6tECKuojGOw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wccgagardens/

Website: https://www.wccga.org

Happy Gardening!