WCHD Details What To Do In Public Settings After Receiving Vaccine

The Williams County Health Department has developed community talking points in an effort to provide useful information as we work together to prevent COVID-19 spread in our community.

COVID-19 cases remain high in Williams County. In the past 7 days (March 2nd-March 9th), there have been 19 new cases, 0 hospitalizations, and 7 deaths (see info on WCHD website reviewing death reporting change). As of 3/4, Williams County remains level 2 (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS) and triggered 2 of the 7 indicators (New cases per capita & Non-congregate cases).

What do I need to do in public after I have one or two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine? – Source: CDC & ODH

-It’s important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic as we learn more about how COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions.

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth – Wearing a mask helps prevent the spread of respiratory droplets.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others – If you need to go out, maintain at least 6 feet distance from people who don’t live with you.

Avoid crowds – Continue to take precautions by limiting the number of people who gather.

Avoid poorly ventilated spaces – Avoid indoor spaces that do not offer fresh air from the outdoors as much as possible. If indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors or using HEPA or MERV 13+ filters.

Wash your hands often – Practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

People who are fully vaccinated (2 weeks after final dose) can visit with others who are fully vaccinated without wearing masks or social distancing in a private setting. In public, however, individuals who are fully vaccinated need to continue to follow precautions to protect those who have not had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

-While you are safer with the vaccine, experts don’t know whether getting a COVID-19 vaccine will prevent you from spreading the virus to others. Vaccines are extremely successful at protecting you from COVID-19. If you do get COVID-19, the vaccine will help keep you from getting seriously ill.

-It takes time for your body to build protection after any vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines that require 2 shots provide greater protection a week or two following your second shot. After 1 to 2 weeks after completing the series (1 shot for Johnson & Johnson, 2 shots for Pfizer and Moderna), the vaccine is very effective at protecting you from the virus.

-While experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide, it is necessary that everyone continues using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic. Protect others by wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands, and avoiding gatherings.

-The COVID-19 vaccine is important to help Williams County return to normal but following other precautions after getting your second dose is still necessary. The CDC, ODH, and WCHD will update guidance about precautions as more information is available and as more people can be vaccinated.

People who are 50 years or older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday, March 11th.

-Register online by completing the form on the WCHD’s website (bit.ly/WCVaccine).

-Register over the phone by calling the Williams County Vaccine Call Center at 419-636-0081. The call center is open Mon.-Fri. from 9am to 4pm. Please reserve phone lines for those who cannot use online resources.