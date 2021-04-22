(Weather Permitting) Sports Schedule For Thursday, April 22nd, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff April 22, 2021

VARSITY BASEBALL

Archbold @ Patrick Henry 5pm

Delta @ Bryan 5pm (PPD; RESCHEDULED FOR 4/23)

Evergreen @ Wauseon 5pm

Liberty Center @ Swanton 5pm

Pettisville @ Edon 5pm

North Central @ Fayette 5pm

Montpelier @ Hilltop 5pm

Wayne Trace @ Edgerton 5pm

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Archbold @ Patrick Henry 5pm

Delta @ Bryan 5pm (PPD; RESCHEDULED FOR 4/23)

Evergreen @ Wauseon 5pm

Liberty Center @ Swanton 5pm

Pettisville @ Edon 5pm

North Central @ Fayette 5pm

Montpelier @ Hilltop 5pm

Wayne Trace @ Edgerton 5pm

BOYS TENNIS

Archbold @ Ottawa Hills 4:30pm

Lima Shawnee @ Bryan 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Rossford 4:30pm

 

