WEDCO Hosting Open House To Kickoff Manufacturing Month

The Williams County Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO) invites the community to join in celebrating Manufacturing Month with a special Kickoff Open House on Thursday, October 2, 2025, featuring two of Bryan’s long-standing manufacturers.

-ITW Tomco (730 East South St, Bryan) will be open from 4:00–9:00 PM, offering facility tours, a look at production processes, leadership meet-and-greets, discussions on industry innovation, and a showcase of their latest projects.

-Spangler Candy World (131 S Main St, Bryan) will stay open from 5:00–9:00 PM, inviting the public to enjoy employee job videos, meet company leaders, and explore the history of one of Bryan’s most iconic brands, complete with games and interactive learning opportunities.

This free community event is a chance to learn more about two of Williams County’s leading manufacturers, their impact on the community, and celebrate the innovation and people that keep our local economy strong.