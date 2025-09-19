Hilltop Class Of 1975 Gather For 50th Class Reunion

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

REUNION … Classmates from the Hilltop class of 1975 gathered together September 5th at the Mill District Deli to renew high school friendships. They met again Saturday, September 6th at the Stoney Ridge Winery to continue celebrating their 50th class reunion. An evening of reminiscing under chilly, blustery skies was thoroughly enjoyed by all. Those classmates in attendance were: front row, left to right, Daniel Kautz, Lee Felger, Denise (Rupp) Leu, Judy (Pierson) Norrick, Sheryl (King) DeGroff, Marlene (Yager) Casebere, Linda (Bowman) Smith, Karen Manevel, Sandy (Hutchinson) Hillard, Vicky (Detwiler) Preston, Linda (Bernath) Sapp. Back row, left to right, John DeGroff, Doug Morin, Terry Rohlf, Zoa (Cobb) Froelich, Don Leu, Marie (Prouty) Snow, Mark Moor, Joe Pierce.