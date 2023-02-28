WEDCO Sponsoring Job Fair In Edgerton

(PRESS RELEASE) – Are you looking for a new job? Don’t miss the upcoming Job Fair on March 3 from 11 am to 6 pm at Edgerton Village Town Hall Gym!

Local Williams County employers will be in attendance, and they are actively seeking candidates to fill a variety of vacant employment positions.

Whether you are currently underemployed, unemployed, a student, or in retirement, this job fair is an ideal opportunity to learn more about potential employment opportunities in manufacturing, financial services, health care and other industry sectors.

Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to secure your dream job. This job fair offers a way to provide employment resources and opportunities to our neighbors, friends, and family.

Don’t have a resume or worried about the application process? OhioMeansJobs will be on site to assist with resumes and applications.

The job fair is sponsored by the Williams County Economic Development Corporation in response to recent layoffs in the region. Questions can be directed to Ashley Epling at 419-636-8727.

“I want to thank WEDCO and our employer participants for partnering with us, and I hope that everyone will take full advantage of the job fair”, said Edgerton Mayor Robert Day.

The event is open to the public and free to attend. Francesca’s Mexican Catering will be serving authentic Mexican cuisine favorites from 11 am to 2 pm and Rolling Fire Pizza will be serving up wood fired pizzas from 2 pm to 6 pm.