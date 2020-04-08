Week Of April 1st, 2020

ARCHBOLD POLICE

MARCH 20

•1601 S. Defiance St. Unit 000, Disabled Vehicle

MARCH 21

•105 Stryker St., 911 Hang-Up

MARCH 22

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•405 High St. Unit 3, Juvenile

•901 Stryker St., Crash-Property Damage

•402 S. Defiance St. Unit 000, 911 Hang Up

•901 Stryker St., Unwanted Person

MARCH 23

•129 Garden Dr., Civil Problem

•1800-B S. Defiance St., Disabled Vehicle

•300-B Stryker St., Assist Other Police Unit

•N. Defiance St.@E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense/Citation

•100-B W. Mechanic St., Suspicious Activity

•N. Defiance St.@W. Williams St., Suspicious Activity

MARCH 25

•500 Lafayette St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Unwanted Person

•200 DeGroff Ave., Fraud

MARCH 26

•302 Ditto St., Civil Problem

•300-B Stryker St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•600-B S. Defiance St., Animal Call

•415 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 38, Suspicious Activity

•306 Brussel St., 911 Hang-Up

BRYAN POLICE

MARCH 20

•Mattie Marsh park. Assist civilian. Juveniles warned of curfew violation, adult arrested; Lane Schimmoller charged with concealed weapon.

•307 S Cherry St. Suspicious person. Person was fixing antenna in alley.

•Cherry St/Perry St. Assist civilian. Officer requested.

•Wilson St/Center St. Disturb the peace. Report of loud music; unable to locate source.

•Spangler Candy Company. 911 hang-up. Officer advised by security that everything was fine.

•Cherry St/Bryan St. Warrants. Mandy Oberlin & Austin Oberlin were arrested and transported to CCNO.

•507 S Main St. Harassment. Misty Lane advised no contact with person.

•600 S Lynn St. Disturb the peace. Report of loud music in vehicle; unable to locate vehicle.

•605 S Williams St. Doors open. Report of front door open at vacant house, no forced entry, no damage; house secured.

•Perry St/Williams St. Hazardous conditions. Debris in roadway.

•1621 Colonial Ln. Forgery/fraud. Report taken.

N Main St. Auto violation. Report of silver Ford Focus all over the road. Citation issued; driving under suspension.

•Main St/Butler St. Suspicious person. Report of suspicious person; handled.

•Chief Supermarket. Accident. Person request to speak with officer; no report taken.

MARCH 21

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank. Burglar alarm. Report of intrusion alarm.

•Bryan Community Apartments. Assist civilian. Well-being check.

•415 S Cherry St. Drunks. Report of intoxicated male.

•805 Haver Dr. Assault. Request to speak with officer.

•Bryan Police Department. Harassment. Request to speak with officer.

•18103 County Road C. Assist other department. Report from homeowner that appliance was making weird smell; feared possible fire.

•1008 Buffalo Rd. Harassment. Request to speak with officer.

•Wal-Mart. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•403 S Portland St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•1105 Wesley Ave. Assist civilian. Well-being check.

•CHWC Hospital. Harassment. Request to speak with officer.

MARCH 22

•Family video. Burglar alarm. Report of intrusion alarm; building checked; alarm reset.

•Fountain Grove Cemetery. Doors open. Report of lights on in building; building secure.

•Wieland Auto Repair. Suspicious auto. Report of RV parked in parking lot.

•700 N Walnut St. Violate CPO/TPO. Request to speak with officer.

•SKLD. Assist other department. Non-responsive individual.

•Lily’s Pad. Request to speak with officer.

•111 Avenue B. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•Colonial Manor Motel. Assist other department. Report of fire alarm.

•100 N Myers St. Dog complaint. Report of loose dog; unable to locate.

•McDonald’s. Suspicious person. Request to speak with officer; unable to locate person.

•CHWC. Assist other department. Williams County Sheriff Office request officer to assist squad.

•321 S Beech St. Assist civilian. Report someone may be in her residence; unable to locate person.

•Beech St/Maple St. Suspicious person. Persons walking home; warned of curfew violation.

•Wilson St/Main St. Investigative stop.

•Oakwood Ave/Avenue A. Disturb the peace. Report of gunshot; unable to locate.

MARCH 23

•217 W Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer; person warned for disorderly conduct.

•Amtrak Station. Suspicious vehicle.

•300 S Cherry St. Suspicious person. Report of suspicious person; unable to locate person.

•217 W Bryan St. Disturb the peace. Report of person screaming and beating on vehicle; wants nothing done.

•217 W Bryan St. Family trouble. Both persons warned for disorderly conduct.

•Bryan Police Department. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•610 Bryan Police Department. Assist other department. Court ordered fingerprints taken.

•W Bryan St. Assist other department. Request for well-being check.

•Meadowcreek Apartments. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•600 S Lynn St. Juvenile complaint. Request to speak with officer.

MARCH 24

•810 Haver Dr. Assist civilian. Report of person refusing to leave premises; Mark Deel arrested and taken to CCNO. Charged with criminal damaging, criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank. Burglar alarm. Report of intrusion alarm.

•High St/Union St. Assist civilian. Person wearing blue coat and carrying a fishing pole attempting to wave down officer.

•1012 Buffalo Rd. Assist other department. Adult Protective Services request assistance.

•Bryan Community Health Center. Burglar alarm. Panic alarm; no intrusion.

•East End Pool. 911 hang-up. Person called 911 to advise he was in the park and needed directions. Officer contact stepfather and advised of situation.

•Bryan Police Department. Assist other department. Court ordered fingerprints taken.

•Williams County Job and Family Services. Harassment. Report of harassment.

•322 N Beech St. Assist civilian. Report of verbal altercation. Officer gave advice to both parties.

•322 N Beech St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•Sanctuary of Williams County. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•322 N Beech St. Disturb the peace. Report of loud music.

MARCH 25

•Maumee Valley Guidance. Assist other department. Request officer for subject.

•884 E High St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer to get lawn mower back; referred to Edgerton Police Department.

•509 S Lebanon St. Burglar alarm. Spoke with homeowner; everything was fine.

•204 E High St. Assist civilian. Report of person not wanting to leave; person left.

•620 W High St. Assist other department. Report of person burning trash; contact made with homeowner and advised that he is to burn clean, dry wood instead of the cardboard.

•609 W Bryan St. Larceny. Report of items stolen.

•623 S Lynn St. Assist civilian. Report that garage was broken into; report taken.

•Bryan Police Department. Warrants. Warrant served.

•404 E Perry St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•120 S Garden St. Harassment. Report of harassment.

•325 S Beech St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

MARCH 26

•810 Haver Dr. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance; subjects warned for disorderly conduct.

•108 E Hamilton St. Assist civilian. Residence check.

•Old Sears building. Suspicious auto.

•120 S Garden St. Harassment. Report of harassment; warning issued.

•Parkview Ave/Portland St. Assist civilian. Officer flagged down by person.

•Town and Country. Shoplifting. Request officer; arrest made.

•300 Newdale Dr. Dog complaints. Unable to locate dog.

•129 Elm Dr. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•415 S Cherry St. Animal call. Nuisance animals in neighborhood.

STRYKER POLICE

MARCH 13

•Domestic Dispute

MARCH 14

•Burglary

•Traffic Stop/Warning (2)

MARCH 15

•Traffic Stop/Warning (4)

•Well Being Check

•Accident (Property Damage)

MARCH 16

•Traffic Stop/Warning

•Traffic Stop/Citation

•Assist Medic (2)

MARCH 17

•911 Call

•Animal Complaint

•Juvenile Problem

MARCH 19

•Assist Medic

•Assist Other Agency

•Civil Complaint

•Traffic Complaint

•Warrant Service

MARCH 20

•Alarm

MARCH 21

•Well Being Check

MARCH 22

•Dog Running @ Large

•Civil Complaint

•Disorderly Conduct

•Assist Medic

MARCH 24

•Open Door

•Assist Other Agency

•Citizen Assist

MARCH 26

•Assist Medic

•Civil Complaint

WEST UNITY POLICE

MARCH 16

•Medical Emergency

•Alarm

•Animal Complaint

MARCH 17

•Suspicious Activity

•Stop Sign, R. O. W., L.O.C. / Warning

MARCH 19

•Animal Complaint

•Telecommunications Harassment

MARCH 20

•Funeral Escort

•Noise Complaint

•Agency Assist

MARCH 21

•Agency Assist

Suspicious Activity

•911 Hang-Up

•Well-Being Check

MARCH 22

•Agency Assist

•Lock Out

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

•Lukas Rufenacht, 22, of 290 State Route 65, McClure, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. He possessed Amphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Rufenacht to 2 years of community control and ordered him to successfully complete the SEARCH Program, and all recommended aftercare, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, and abide by an 11:00 pm. to 5:00 am. curfew.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Rufenacht spending 11 months in prison.

•Gregory Northrup, 33, of 527 Cherry Street, Wauseon, previously pleaded guilty to Trespass In a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present and Criminal Mischief.

He did by force, stealth or deception trespass in a permanent habitation of another, and then he did without privilege to do so, knowingly move deface, damage, destroy or otherwise tamper with the property of another.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Northrup to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $250 fine, stay out or bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew, successfully complete treatment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and serve 30 days in CCNO, with credit for 9 days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Northrup spending a total of 12 months in prison.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Kelley, Michael S (Ney, OH) Criminal trespassing. Fine: $150. Costs: $90. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, restitution to be determined at future hearing, no contact with victim.

•Kreais, Kamey M (Bryan, OH) Violate temporary protection order. Costs: $184. Jail time: 180 days.

•McDaniel, Theodore B (Montpelier, OH) Failure to file taxes. Fine: $125. Costs: $109.

•Myers, Angela (Bryan, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $150. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years.

•Ruetz, David (Pioneer, OH) Aggravated menacing. Fine: $350. Costs: $165. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, no contact with victim, counseling at Shalom and Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Bower, Jordan M (Edgerton, OH) Failure to control. Costs: $93.

•Crites, Pauline F (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Davis, Gavin L (Sherwood, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Deal, Virginia E (Bryan, OH) Violation of temporary permit. Fine: $100. Costs: $86.

•Duncan, Kimberly M (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Fivecoate, Tiffany D (Bryan, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $250. Costs: $79. Operator’s license suspended until 6/9/2020.

•Hemminger, Jean A (Bryan, OH) Failure to yield. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Loney, Stephanie J (Pioneer, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Luke, Emily R (Edgerton, OH) Right of way when turning left. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Stantz, Zoe M (Montpelier, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Utley, Ethan A (Montpelier, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $250. Costs: $90. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 3/22/2020.

•Ward, William H Jr (Bryan, OH) Failure to reinstate. Fine: $100. Costs: $79.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Fink, Robin M (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Garlinger, Elizabeth R (Wauseon, OH) Failure to yield right of way. Fine: $9. Costs: $186.

•Gilders, Janine M (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Heatwole, Bonnie L (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Hickerson, Chad M (Lyons, OH) Failure to yield right of way. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Keefer, Todd (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $77. Costs: $93.

•Lesniak, Richard D (West Unity, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Nafziger, Jennie M (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $74. Costs: $93.

•Newton, Amanda J (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Nines, Orion M (Archbold, O) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Perez, Michael J (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Risner, Christian L (West Unity, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Shepherd, Timothy K (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $85.

•Small, Tasha N (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Tong, George F III (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $77. Costs: $85.

•Wireman, Rose M (Bryan, OH) Failure to yield. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.