Week Of August 26th

ARCHBOLD POLICE

AUGUST 14

•125 Taylor Pkwy, 911 Hang Up

•210 Wilson St., Parking Violations

•815 West St. Unit B, Community Service

•S. Defiance St. @ E. Lugbill Rd., Traffic Detail

•701 E. Lugbill Rd., Assist Fire or Rescue

•Brussel St. @ W. Barre Rd., Animal Call

•202 Brussel St., Animal Call

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Citation

August 15

•900-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•600 Park St. Unit 14, 911 Hang Up

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Miscellaneous Complaints

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Hawthorm Dr. @ Willow Way, Parking Violations

•S. Defiance St. @ South St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Community Service

•Brussel St. @ Oak St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•400-B Park St., Found Property

•402 S. Defiance St. Unit 000, Unlock Vehicle

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Lutz Rd., Community Service

•323 Holland St., Fraud

•705 Siegel Dr., Unlock Vehicle

•702 N. Defiance St., Animal Call

•205 E. Holland St., Animal Call

•300-B Stryker St., Disabled Vehicle

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

•Franklin St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

AUGUST 16

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Found Property

•300 Park St., Suspicious Vehicle

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Suspicious Vehicle

•Bankey Ave @ W. Holland St., Parking Violations

•200-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•409 High St. Unit 2, Vandalism

•N. Defiance St. @ Murbach St., Assist Police Unit

AUGUST 17

•Ditto St. @ Walnut St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•24725 CR G, Vandalism

•100-B LaChoy Dr., Traffic Detail

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Miscellaneous Complaints

•Franklin St. @ Park St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 201, Warrant

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 207, Warrant

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 53, Warrant

•2001 S. Defiance St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•24725 CR G, Miscellaneous Complaints

•1613 S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

AUGUST 18

•1613 S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•417 Vine St., Unlock Vehicle

•207 Bankey Ave., Utilities Problem

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Miscellaneous Complaints

•720 W. Barre Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•3649 CR24, Assist Police Unit

AUGUST 19

•800 W. Barre Rd., Disabled Vehicle

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train

•Franklin St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train

•560 Cardinal Dr., Fraud

•304 Stryker St., Community Service

•701 E. Lugbill Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•1900-B S. Defiance St., Found Property

•300-B Park St., Traffic Detail

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•22611 SR 2, Miscellaneous

AUGUST 20

•424 Ditto St. @ Walnut St., Traffic Detail

•304 Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•300 Park St., Animal Call

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train (2)

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Neighborhood Trouble

•103 N. Defiance St., Argument Between Two Males

•1923 S. Defiance St., Accident (Property Damage)

BRYAN POLICE

AUGUST 14

•Edgerton St / Lewis St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•High St / Main St. Injury accident. Report taken.

•Edgerton St / Beech St. 911 hang-up.

•Wilson St / Williams St. Non-injury accident.

•503 E Wilson St. Assist civilian. Request well-being check.

•Fabricare Car Wash. Lockout.

•828 W High St. Assist other department. Assist Job & Family Services; report taken.

•High St / Cherry St. Warrant. Report taken.

•Bryan Mobile Home Park. Harassment. Report of harassment; report taken.

•632 S Cherry St. 911 hang-up.

•18857 County Road C. Assist other department. Assist Williams County Sheriff Office.

•VFW Hall. 911 hang-up.

•1112 Westfield Ave. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•1400 Woodstream Ave. Suspicious person. Suspicious person is with the census bureau.

•419 Fairview Dr. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•Fountain Grove Cemetary. Lockout.

•200 N Main St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; lighted lights.

•Colonial Manor Motel. Assist civilian. Well-being check.

AUGUST 15

•800 W High St block. Disturb peace. Report of a couple arguing; subjects warned for disorderly conduct.

•1306 Markey Dr. Assist other department. Medic assistance; report taken.

•100 W Butler St block. Parking violation. Parking warning issued.

•605 S Main St. Assist civilian.

•West Bryan Main Stop. Failure to pay. Report of a drive-off.

•Wal-Mart. Non-injury accident. Report taken.

•1200 S Main St block. Assist civilian. Report of a pan-handler, handled by officer.

•18857 County Road C. Warrant. Contact notice was left.

•Shell Spee-D-Mart. Assist civilian. Request to speak with an officer.

•321 N Cherry St. Narcotics. Report of woman finding some pills in her yard; report taken.

•137 Dorothy Dr. Assist civilian. Request well-being check.

•310 E Bement St. Lockout.

•Dollar General. Lockout.

•215 W Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with an officer.

•300 E High St block. Auto violation. Report of persons riding a go-cart; unable to locate.

•500 Avenue A block. Larceny. Report of someone stealing a cone; unable to locate.

•Portland St / Center St. Disturb peace. Report of loud booms; unable to locate.

•500 S Walnut St block. Disturb peace. Report of loud noise; unable to locate.

•1129 Bellaire Ave. 911 hang-up.

•Williams County Sheriff Office. Suspicious person. Report taken.

AUGUST 16

•Union St / Trevitt St. Suspicious person.

•724 E Perry St. 911 hang-up.

•428 S Allen St. 911 hang-up.

•433 S Main St. Doors open. Report of a rear door open at the first house south of his.

•Bryan Community Apartments. Harassment. Report taken.

•100 E High St block. Animal. Report of a vulture in the doorway; the bird has left.

•323 S Walnut St. Family trouble. Report that her daughter is trying to get in her home. Warning issued; trespass. Complainant requests extra patrol.

•Walnut St / Wilson St. Dog complaint. Attempting to catch a loose dog; it is back with its owner.

•Quadco. Assist other department. Report of a truck without plates.

•West Bryan Main Stop. Assist civilian. Report of an older person who seems confused. Person is ok and is in the care of family members.

•Manufactured Housing Enterprises. Report of smoke from a trailer.

AUGUST 17

•W High St / Dialysis Center. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Edgerton St / Garden St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; driving without headlights and stopping in the middle of the roadway.

•Artistik Ink. Assist civilian. Report of person throwing cigarettes around.

•Main St / Trevitt St. 911 hang-up.

•Chief Supermarket. Shoplifting. Report taken.

•Cashland. Larceny. Report of money stolen from the store; report taken.

•Plaza Senior Center. Assist other department. Assist EMS as •1200 Rays Dr.

•Wal-Mart. Property damage. Report of vehicle scratched while parked at Wal-Mart.

•409 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•Townline Rd / Greystone Dr. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Varsity Club Apparel Co. Warrant. Attempt warrant service; unable to locate.

•400 S Beech St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; stop sign.

•Varsity Club Apparel Co. Warrant. Attempt warrant service; person left prior to officer’s arrival.

•Main St / High St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; driving under suspension. Person with valid license was enroute to get the car.

•Varsity Club Apparel Co. Warrant. Attempt warrant service; report taken.

•Wal-Mart. Juvenile complaint. Anonymous report of 2 14-year old’s females driving in the parking lot.

•Smith Bros Lawn Service. Lockout.

•615 S Cherry St. Family trouble. Report taken.

•Bryan Police Department. Warrant. Montpelier Police Department arrested a person a Bryan Police Department warrant; report taken.

•Emmet St/High St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; defective equipment/tail lights.

•412 E Wilson St. Family trouble.

AUGUST 17

•200 W Trevitt St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; disorderly conduct.

•Colonial Ln / Auburn Ln. Traffic stop. Warned Antheny Mitchell and Scottie Vance for going through trash.

•Fabricare Car Wash. Lockout.

•Center / Wesley Ave. Traffic stop. Warning issued; rolling stop.

•Bryan Light & Water. Non-injury accident.

•Bryan Main Stop. Failure to pay. Report taken.

•Chief Supermarket. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•332 Center St. Warrant. Attempt to serve warrant; report taken.

•722 S Main St. Assist civilian. Request officer to remove a person from his residence.

•West Bryan Main St. Lockout.

•Colonial Ln / Union St. Traffic stop. Investigative stop.

•Circle K. Lockout.

AUGUST 19

•209 E Perry St. Suspicious person. A male entered a downstairs apartment through a window, came out and went upstairs.

•700 E Bryan St block. Lockout.

•Main St / High St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; headlight.

•1000 S Main St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required.

•South St / Union St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•High St / Union St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; headlights required.

•Center St / Beech St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required.

•711 W High St. Narcotics. Report of narcotic odor.

•Titan Tire. Dog complaint. Report of two stray dogs. Complainant called again and advised the ower picked up both dogs.

•711 W High St. Harassment. Report of harassment; report taken.

•Bryan High School/Middle School. Assist civilian. Report of a tan truck driving through the parking lot honking the horn; unable to locate.

•418 E Butler St. Lockout.

•220 E Pierce St. Harassment. Report of harassment; person will contact other half and advise to not contact.

•Maumee Valley Guidance. Suspicious auto. Report a vehicle in the back parking lot and unsure who it belongs to. The owner was contacted and will attempt to move the vehicle.

•Town & Country. Shoplifting. Report of a shoplifter; person did not have anything when they left the store.

•Bryan Police Department. Warrant. Williams County Sheriff Office arrested a person on Bryan Police Department warrant.

AUGUST 20

•Wal-Mart. Lockout.

•204 N Walnut St. Disturb peace. Vehicle parked for 30 minutes with radio turned up loud; unable to locate.

•100 W High St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Main St / Bement St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Main St / Foster St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Portland St / Park Lane. Traffic stop. Warning issued; failure to yield.

•100 S Lynn St block. Hazardous condition. Person dropped jugs out of his vehicle. Items were returned and the person was advised to make sure the tailgate is up.

•310 E High St. Junk vehicles. Report taken.

•Union St / High St. Accident. No report taken; no damage to the vehicle other than the trailer hitch.

•South St / Potter St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Cherry St / Perry St. Disturb peace. Report of the neighbors yelling. Advised them to watch the noise level when they have differences.

•Wesley United Methodist Church. Traffic stop. Warning issued; rolling stop.

•E Bryan St / RR Crossing. Juvenile complaint. Report of juveniles attempting to take the RR Crossing sign off the post. Spoke to the juveniles and advised them not to be messing with the crossing signs.

•Titan Tire. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•881 E High St. 911 hang-up.

•CVS. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•107 Jordon Dr. Dog complaint. Report of loose dog jumping in their yard.

•215 W Bryan St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•High St / Union St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed and peeling tires.

•Portland Manor Apartments. Warrant. Warrant check with Williams County Sheriff Office; unable to locate.

•301 E High St. Report of smoke in the entryway and possible fire unknown location.

•State Route 15 / State Route 127. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•700 S Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; operating with one headlight.

•High St / Lynn St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; two headlights required.

•Minteq. Disturb peace. Report of persons yelling and screaming behind the business.

MONTPELIER POLICE

AUGUST 13

•Arrested Jared Stokes, age 21, of 619 S. Est Ave., Montpelier, for Driving Under Suspension. He was released.

AUGUST 15

•Arrested Kyle Tyler, age 26 of 408 S. Jonesville St., Montpelier, for Driving Under Suspension. He was released.

AUGUST 16

•Arrested James Morgan, age 34, of 13839 CR M.50, Holiday City, for Domestic. He was taken to CCNO.

AUGUST 17

•Arrested Benjamin Hill, age 39, of 318 Fulton Rd., Montpelier, Ohio For Domestic Violence, Unlawful Restraint, and Obstructing Official Business. He was taken to CCNO.

AUGUST 19

•Arrested William Massey, age 32, of 11820 CR 17, West Unity, Ohio on a warrant out of Bryan Municipal Court for Failure to Pay Restitution on an original charge of Criminal Damaging. He was taken to CCNO.

SWANTON POLICE

AUGUST 1

•E. St. Clair, Unruly Juveniles

•Maddie St., Harassment (2)

•Church @ Main, Drug Possession

AUGUST 2

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

AUGUST 3

•Main St., Train Blocking Road

•Welfare Check, Marshall St.

•N. Main St., 911 Hang Up

•E. Airport Hwy., Theft-Shoplifting

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

AUGUST 4

•Dogwood Dr., Accidental Alarm

•Dodge St., Breaking & Entering

•Maddie St., Dog Bite

•Clark St., Kids Playing in Street

•Browning Rd., Parking Issue

•Woodside Dr., Theft

•Swanton Reservoir, 911 Hang-Up

•Pennsylvania Ave., Suspicious Man

•Church St., Juveniles-Unruly

AUGUST 5

•N. Woodland, Barking Dog

•Turtle Creek Dr., 911 Hang Up

•Sanderson St., Property Damage

•Rotary Park, 911 Hang Up

AUGUST 6

•E. Airport Hwy., Citizen Assist

•Hallett Ave., Accidental Alarm

•Maddie St., Neighbor Dispute

•Maddie St., Trespassing

•Brindley Rd., Reckless Driving

•E. Garfield, Loose Dog-Found

•Crabapple Dr., Juveniles-Curfew

AUGUST 7

•Sanderson St., Loose Dog

•Crabapple Crt., Suspicious Juveniles

•Elm @ Hallett, Non-Injury Crash

•E. Airport Hwy., Overdose

•S. Hallett, Missing Juveniles-Found

AUGUST 8

•Chestnut St., Assist Deputy

•Church St., Missing Adult-Found

•E. Airport Hwy., Drug Possession

•Crabtree Crt., Trespassing

•E. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang-Up

•Brookside Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

•W. Garfield, Welfare Check

•N. Woodland Ave., Outdoor Fire

•High School, Suspicious Vehicle

AUGUST 9

•Fulton St., Juveniles-Curfew

•Pilliod Park, Loose Dog

•Main St. Crossing, Train Blocking Road

•S. Main @ Airport, Non-Injury Crash

•Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

•Dodge St., Unruly Juvenile

•High School, Curfew

AUGUST 10

•E. Airport Hwy., Non-Injury Crash

•N. Main St., Suspicious Person

•Pennsylvania Ave., Rubbish Complaint

AUGUST 11

•Cass St., Welfare Check

•Holiday Ln., 911 Hang Up

•Scott Rd. @ Airport, Assist Outside PD

AUGUST 12

•Airport @ Paigelynn, Threats

•SH 64 @ Airport, Accidental Alarm

•W. Airport Hwy., Unruly Juvenile

•Black Canyon, Accidental Alarm

•W. Garfield, Missing Person-Found

•Lincoln St., Warrant Service

AUGUST 13

•Church St., Unlock Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Non-Injury Crash

•Memorial Park, Suspicious Person

•Hallett @ Airport, Assist OSP-Crash

•Woodland Ave., Accidental Alarm

•S. Munson Rd., Assist Rescue

•S. Munson Rd., Dog Bite

•Co. Rd. 1-1, Assist Deputy

•High School, 911 Hang-Up

•Main @ Chestnut, Warrant Arrest

AUGUST 14

•Hallett @ Airport, Public Intoxication

•Redbud Dr., 911 Hang Up

•Hickory St., Accidental Alarm

•Dodge St., Domestic Dispute

AUGUST 15

•Co. Rd. T, Assist Deputy

•E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

•W. Garfield Ave., 911 Hang Up

•High School, Unlock Vehicle

WAUSEON POLICE

AUGUST 12

•430 W. Elm St., Larceny

•243 W. Elm St., Accident (Property Damage)

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Activity

•N. Fulton St. @ W. Walnut St., Disorderly Conduct

•845 E. Leggett St., Suspicious Activity

•715 W. Linfoot St., Open Door

•1495 N. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•1285 N. Shoop Ave., Juveniles

•422 Potter St., Trepassing/Unwanted

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 17, Domestic Violence

AUGUST 13

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•810 Spruce St. Unit 4, Suicidal Threats

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•610 E. Airport Hwy., Vandalism

•1445 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•1150 N. Shoop Ave., Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•511 Ottokee St., Suspicious Activity

•319 E. Elm St., Larceny

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Mental

AUGUST 14

•810 N. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1285 N. Shoop Ave Unit 4, Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Larceny

•550 W. Linfoot St., Open Door

•Enterprise Ave. @ W. Linfoot St., Debris / Item in Roadway

•E. Oak St. @ N. Shoop Ave., Debris / Item in Roadway

•1151 N. Ottokee St., Alarm Drop

•250 E. Linfoot St. Unit 18, Civil Matter

•230 Clinton St., Larceny

•146 N. Fulton St., Alarm Drop

AUGUST 15

•229 E. Leggett St., Open Door

•129 S. Fulton St., Animal Call

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 703, Mental

•116 W. Superior St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•815 Pine St., Civil Matter

•820 E. Linfoot St., Investigate Complaint

•200-B West Dr., Investigate Complaint

•215 Wabash St., Juveniles

•215 S. Franklin St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

AUGUST 16

•800 Krieger, Alarm Drop

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Investigate Complaint

•E. Oak St. @ Cedar St., Debris in Roadway

•415 Cole St. Unit 22, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 702, Welfare Check

•205 Commercial St., Open Window

•607 Ottokee St., Larceny

•1495 N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•100-B N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity

•300-B Barbara Dr., Welfare Check

•332 Barbara Dr., Open Door

•209 E. Chestnut St., Investigate Complaint

AUGUST 17

•1462 N. Shoop Ave., Juveniles

•453 E. Elm St., Larceny

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 801, Welfare Check

•210 W. Chestnut St., Suspicious Activity

•257 Jefferson St., Larceny

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 11, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•133 Cedar St., Welfare Check

•728 Fairway Dr. Unit 5, Civil Matter

•453 E. Elm St., Larceny

•741 Fairway Dr. Unit 1, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•00 Wabash St., Found Skateboard and Bag of Stuff

•00 Wabash St., Fight

•Ottokee St. @ W. Walnut St., Juveniles

•240 Depot St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

AUGUST 18

•336 Cherry St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 93, Run Away or Unruly

•E. Oak St. @ N. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

WEST UNITY POLICE

AUGUST 10

•Disorderly conduct

•Medical Emergency

•Agency Assist

•Structure Fire

•Alarm

•911 Hang Up

•Suspicious Vehicle

AUGUST 11

•Medical Emergency

•Disorderly Conduct

•Criminal Damaging

•Speed / Warning (2)

AUGUST 12

•Wanted Person / Arrest

•Medical Emergency (2)

AUGUST 13

•Animal Problem

•Medical Emergency

AUGUST 14

•Unsecure Premises

•Medical Emergency

•Funeral Escort

•Alcohol Offense

AUGUST 16

•Well-Being Check

•Theft

•Animal Complaint

•Juvenile Problem

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Amber Barnett, 19, of 206 E. Leggett Street, Wauseon previously pleaded guilty to Permitting Drug Abuse and Attempted Reckless Homicide. She permitted her vehicle to be used during a felony drug abuse offense, and she attempted to recklessly cause the death of another. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Barnett to 2 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, pay a $1,000 fine, have no contact with the victims, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, complete a mental health assessment and successfully complete any recommended treatment, write letters of apology to the victims, pay restitution to the victims in the amount of $5,999.28, and serve 210 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result In Ms. Barnett spending 7 months in prison for Permitting Drug Abuse, and 16 months in prison for Attempted Reckless Homicide. Said sentences to be served concurrently with one another, for a total prison term of 16 months.

•Jarred Penrod, age 31, of Montpelier, Ohio previously pled guilty to Possession of Heroin. Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Penrod to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. Penrod to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; be successfully discharged from the Drug Court program; successfully complete aftercare recommended by The Renewal Center; not enter bars and/or taverns; comply wlth an 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew; and obtain a GED.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Penrod serving ten months in jail.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Fulk, Spencer T (Sherwood, OH) Drug paraphernalia. Fine: $150. Costs: $79. Possession. Fine: $150. Costs: $40.

•Grosenbacher, Skyler L (Defiance, OH) Criminal mischief. Fine: $250. Costs: $114. Jail time: 60 days with 60 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, restitution $120.00 by 11/18/2020 to prosecutor, no contact with victim for next 2 years.

•Kelleher, Julie (Montpelier, OH) Obstruction official business. Fine: $200. Costs: $90. Jail time: 30 days with 27 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years.

•Klempner, Johnathan D (Edon, OH) Aggravated menacing. Fine: $300. Costs: $100. Jail time: 180 days with 178 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, no contact with victim, shall forfeit Ruger EC9’s, .9mm and Sarslimaz B-6 handguns.

•Lantow, Justin L (Bryan, OH) Theft. Fine: $350. Costs: $151.52. Jail time: 180 days with 10 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, restitution $22.97 by 10-15-20 to prosecutor, no contact with Donaldson’s Ace Hardware.

•McCabe, Amber M (Ney, OH) Resist arrest. Fine: $300. Costs: $181. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, 50 hours community service.

•Miller, Natoshia A (Ney, OH) Theft. Fine: $250. Costs: $202.44. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years, restitution of $19.99 by 8-28-20 to prosecutor, no contact with Miller’s New Market.

•Miller, Natoshia A (Ney, OH) Interfere with officer. Fine: $300. Costs: $119. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years.

•Moll, Randy (Pioneer, OH) Criminal damage. Fine: $300. Costs: $101. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years.

•Poole, Raymond J (West Unity, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $100. Costs: $154.10.

•Poole, Raymond J (West Unity, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $100. Costs: $115.

•Sauceda, Victoria N (Bryan, OH) Theft. Fine: $1,000. Costs: $84. Jail time: 180 days. Resist arrest. Costs: $40. Jail time: 90 days.

•Tingle, Rodney L (Montpelier, OH) Criminal trespassing. Costs: $122.43. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No contact with Montpelier Main Stop.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Arps, Desiree R (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Becker, Adam (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Butler, Nathan G (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Crone, Dustin J (Edon, OH) Driving marked lanes. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Dell, Charles R (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Dewire, Cole A (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Duff, Caden R (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Figy, Ashlyn R (West Unity, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Fowler, Lacie R (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Freese, Heather (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Fulk, Spencer T (Sherwood, OH) Driving marked lanes. Fine: $71. Costs: $79. Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Ganster, David M (West Unity, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Gordon, Brandon D (Archbold, OH) Traffic control device. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Henninger, Thomas J Jr (West Unity, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Herbert, Roth J (Stryker, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Jackson, Susan M (West Unity, OH) Passenger seat belt. Fine: $20. Costs: $40.

•Ledyard, Louahna B (Bryan, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Leu, Mary K (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Manahan, Riley Q (Edon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Masters, Phil O (West Unity, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•McCabe, Amber M (Ney, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: 102. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 5/16/2021, no future violations within next 3 years, 1st Timers Retreat within 90 days.

•Miller, Eathon M (Alvordton, OH) No motorcycle endorsement. Fine: $75. Costs: $85. Speed. Fine: $100. Costs: $40.

•Mulinix, James D (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Neifer, Brady D (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Nafziger, Solomon J (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Nowak, Mckenna D (Stryker, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Peters, Andrew J (Bryan, OH) OVI. Fine: $850. Costs: $97. Jail time: 180 days with 150 days suspended. Operator’s suspended until 5/16/2023, no future violations within next 3 years, Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, report to CCNO on 9-14-20.

•Peters, Andrew J (Bryan, OH) No motorcycle endorsement. Fine: $250. Costs: $79. Failure to comply. Fine: $250. Costs: $45. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within next 3 years. Lighted lights. Fine: $35. Costs: $40. Willful reckless operation. Fine: $150. Costs: $40.

•Poynter, Britton J (Bryan, OH) Menacing. Fine: $250. Costs: $354. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended.

•Pruitt, Riley M (Napoleon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Ramos, Nicky C (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $121. Costs: $79.

•Reinhart, Kassandra E (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Roehrig, Cynthia M (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Samlow, Patricia A (West Unity, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Sanders, Rachael S (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Schikora, J Carl (Montpelier, OH) No operator’s license. Fine: $150. Costs: $212.

•Shiple, James M (Edgerton, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Siebert, Stephanie M (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Simonis, Mark V (Defiance, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Singer, Adam (Bryan, OH)) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•St John, Colleen N (Stryker, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Strobel, Charles (Montpelier, OH) Lanes of travel. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Vaccaro, Joseph R (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79

•Wolfe, Kevin J (Edgerton, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CIVIL

•Credit Adjustments Inc vs Herman, Dawn M (Edgerton, OH) Judgement amount: $1,906.12.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Axe, Audrey A (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Bleikamp, Celestina K (West Unity, OH) Failure to yield right of way. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Butler, Eric (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Daugherty, Dave R (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Hardin, Summer S (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $100. Costs: $93.

•Hill, Nathaniel R (Fayette, OH) Speed. Fine: $37. Costs: $93.

•Jankowski, Kenneth L (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Meyer, Jason (Napoleon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•O’Neill, Tyler M (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Reynolds, Bransen N (Delta, OH) Seatbelt. Fine: $30. Costs: $48.

•Schmitz, Robert J (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $77. Costs: $85.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Hunter, Kamrin (Delta, OH) Possession of marijuana. Fine: $75. Costs: $83.

•Laver, John R (Lyons, OH) Life jackets. Fine: $100. Fine: $75.

•Woods, Maranda P (Swanton, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $250. Fine: $75. No violation of law until 8/12/2023, no contact with victim, family or property.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank vs Cymbola, Brian A (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $261.74.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Shaver, Ada J (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $400.75.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Kaminski, Francis D & Wendy S (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $100.00.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Liley, Maria S (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $924.54.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Dauwalter, Sherry (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $2,839.55.

•Northwest Veterinary Hospital vs Neuenschwander, Christina (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $520.16.

•The State Bank & Trust Company vs Brooks, Austin & Todd J (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $104.04.