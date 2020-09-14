Week Of September 2nd

ARCHBOLD POLICE

AUGUST 21

•204 Lachoy Dr., Parking Violations

•200 W. Williams St., Suspicious Person

•Bankey @ Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Found Property

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

AUGUST 22

•200 W. Williams St. Unit 000, Suspicious Person

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Detail

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Disabled Vehicle

•900 Monterey Ct., Found Property

•N. Defiance St. @ Walnut St., Juvenile

AUGUST 23

•812 West St. Unit 12, Narcotics

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Civil Problem

•500-B E. Lugbill Rd., Disabled Vehicle

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ E. Lutz Rd., Report of Illegal Fire

•2211 S. Defiance St., 911 Hang Up

AUGUST 24

•1613 S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•Lafayette St. @ S. Pleasant St., Traffic Detail

•200-B Bankey Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•304 Stryker St., Community Service

•515 Short-Buehrer Rd., Special Detail

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•North St. @ West St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Threats or Harassment

•100-B Holland St., Parking Violations

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 301, Unlock Vehicle

•415 Vine St., Larceny

•607 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•1200 Stryker St., Parking Violations

AUGUST 25

•600-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•108 Short-Buehrer Rd., Fraud

•500-B South St., Animal Call

•100 Christine Dr., Larceny

•111 W. Lugbill Rd., Juvenile

•1950 S. Defiance St., Miscellaneous Complaint

•N. Lincoln St. @ Murbach St., Suspicious Person

•600-B Stryker St., Disabled Vehicle

•Hawthorn Dr. @ Linden Ln., Traffic Offense / Warning

•W. Beech St. @ S. Pleasant St., Traffic Detail

•600-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

AUGUST 26

•100-B Ditto St., Traffic Detail

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•Bankey @ Ave. @ W. Holland St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Nolan Pkwy, Crash (Property Damage)

•312 Walnut St., Assist Other Unit

•Franklin St. @ Stryker St., Crash (Property Damage)

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Traffic Detail

•103 N. Defiance St., Miscellaneous

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Clydes Way @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Detail

•600 Lafayette St., Traffic Detail (2)

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•Burke St. @ S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•SR 2 @ W. Village Limits, Assist Police Unit

AUGUST 27

•500 Lafayette St., Juvenile

•Primrose Ln. @ St, Anne St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•104 S. Defiance St., Animal Call

•300-B Walnut St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1113 S. Defiance St., Civil Problem

•100-B Woodland Dr., Parking Violations

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

AUGUST 28

•300-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•200-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

BRYAN POLICE

AUGUST 21

•N Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Goodwill. Suspicious auto. A person was warned for going through the trash.

•Main St / Pierce St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; one headlight.

•Main St / Holden St. Hazardous condition. There was an item in roadway.

•Cardinal Dr / Center St. Suspicious auto. There was a vehicle with lights on.

•403 Cardinal Dr. 911 hang-up.

•CHWC. Traffic stop. Warning issued. Marked lanes.

•CHWC. Disturb peace. Report of a person yelling in the parking lot.

•Union Trailer Court. 911 hang-up.

•Union St / fork lift repair. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•St Rt 15 / St Rt 127. Auto violation. Unable to locate vehicle.

•South St / Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•County Road 12C. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•County Road 12C / County Road 12-50. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•316 S Williams St. 911 hang-up.

•300 S Allen St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; no visible registration.

•317 E Mulberry St. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•207 E Trevitt St. Warrant. Warrant check; unable to locate.

•123 Avenue A. Warrant check; unable to locate.

•419 Fairview Dr. Assist civilian.

•516 Sunny Dr. Property damage. Report of damage to vehicle.

•100 Enterprise St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; loud exhaust.

•St Rt 15 / US 127. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Fountain Grove Rd/County Road 13. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•100 E Hamilton St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; defective equipment / taillights.

•Bryan Wash & Fill. Traffic stop. Warning issued; impeding traffic, license plate light.

•Carpet Wholesalers. Suspicious person.

•Union Trailer Court. Traffic stop. Warning; display of plates.

•815 S Cherry St. Animal call. Report of a bat in the bedroom.

AUGUST 22

•Lynn St / South St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; no right on red.

•Main St / Foster St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed, expired registration.

•143 Union Pl. Assist civilian. Request officer for assistance.

•200 S Main St block. Non-injury accident.

•Walmart. Non-injury accident.

•1200 S Main St block. Juvenile complaint. Report taken.

•207 E Trevitt St. Family trouble. Report taken.

•Bryan Mobile Home Court. Larceny. Report of theft; report taken.

•Sonic. Harassment. Report of phone harassment.

•Walmart. Shoplifting. Report taken.

•627 S Beech St. Juvenile complaint. Report taken.

•516 S Lynn St. 911 hang-up.

•Pierce St / Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; display of plates.

•300 N Lynn St block. Assist civilian. Report of a vehicle driving through the neighborhood harassing people outside; unable to locate vehicle.

•Markey Dr / Center St. Assist civilian. Warning issued; city ordinance of fireworks.

AUGUST 23

•Lynn St / Bryan St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; defective equipment / taillights, disobey traffic control device.

•Lynn St / Hamilton St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; stop sign.

•Main St / South St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•1400 E High St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed, marked lanes.

•600 S Main St block. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed. Warning issued; loud exhaust.

•617 S Main St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with an officer.

•Colonial Manor Motel. Assist civilian. Report of an older couple yelling at a couple of juveniles in the room.

•1517 Colonial Ln. Suspicious person. Report of a person with no identification had come to his door and claimed to be a Census worker; unable to locate person.

•Dollar Tree. Property damage. Report of property damage.

•Skate Park. Suspicious person. Warning issued; trespass. Person climbed the fence while the park was locked and closed.

•Walmart. Shoplifting. Report taken.

•302 Center St. 911 hang-up.

Skate park. Assist civilian. Report of people jumping the fence.

•Dollar General. Shoplifting. Report taken.

•311 N Allen St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

AUGUST 24

•Sanctuary of Williams County. Assist civilian. Request to speak with an officer; civil issue.

•828 W High St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•1041 Wesley Ave. Assist civilian. Request officer assistance.

•216 E Butler St. Warrant. Attempted warrant service; unable to locate.

•100 S Main St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; disobey traffic control device.

•128 N Myers St. Assist civilian. Request officer for keep the peace.

•Tractor Supply Company. Suspicious vehicle.

•324 E Maple St. Dog complaint. Report of dog found.

•Town & Country. Suspicious vehicle.

•209 E Perry St. 911 hang-up.

•Main St / Butler St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Main St / Perry St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; no drivers license.

•Allied Moulded. Lockout.

•324 E Maple St. Assist civilian. Request well-being check.

•Union Trailer Court. Junk vehicles. Report taken.

•604 S Lynn St. Assist other department. Job & Family Services request assistance.

•Plaza Senior Center. Rape. Request to speak with officer; report taken.

•Fountain Grove Rd / Lynn St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Bakers Gas & Welding. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

AUGUST 25

•332 Center St. Assist civilian. Request officer in reference to issues with his son.

•813 E Maple St. Stolen bike. Report taken.

•310 E Wilson St. Vandalism. Report of vandalism in the area; report taken.

•Townline Rd / Center St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; truck route.

•KFC. Lockout.

•503 S Allen St. Gun complaint. Report of neighbors shooting an air rifle or BB gun.

•Holden St / Main St. Assist civilian. Officer was flagged down.

•CHW. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•Main St / Butler St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; defective equipment / brake lights.

•876 E Trevitt St. Neighbor trouble. Report of an issue with his neighbor.

•High St / Baker St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; no operator’s license, speed.

•Main St / Perry St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required.

•South Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required.

•St Rt 15. Traffic stop. Warning issued; two headlights required.

•CHWC. Assist civilian. Report of unruly person in the ER.

AUGUST 26

•519 S Beech St. Animal call. Report of a bat in his residence.

•100 N Cherry St. Auto violation. Report of a burgundy GMC Envoy speeding and blowing stop signs; unable to locate vehicle.

•720 S Williams St. Disturb peace. Report of a male pounding on woman’s door while yelling.

•600 S Walnut St. Parking violation. Parking complaint; white Dodge van marked for 72-hour parking.

•200 E Perry St block. Parking violation. Parking complaint; vehicle marked for 72-hour parking.

•500 S Cherry St. Parking violation. Parking complaint; vehicle marked for 72-hour parking.

•Bryan Municipal Court. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•1200 S Main St block. Assist other department. Ohio State Patrol request for a semi coming into Bryan; unable to locate.

•419 Fairview Dr. Assist civilian. Complainant advises of a court ordered visitation issue.

•Union St / Colonial Ln. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•100 S Lynn St block. Property found. A wallet was found and turned in.

•715 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. All that could be heard on call was a lot of yelling.

•Main St / Perry St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•200 E High St block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Union St / Perry St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; defective equipment / taillights.

•800 Oakwood Ave block. Traffic stop. Warning issued; white lights to the rear.

•McDonald’s. Traffic stop. Warning issued; display of plates.

•High St / Buffalo Rd. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•535 S Cherry St. Family trouble. Request officer.

AUGUST 27

•884 E Trevitt St. Family trouble. Request officer.

•884 E Trevitt St. Family trouble. Request officer; warning issued.

•700 Townline Rd. Traffic stop. Citation issued; driving under suspension.

•Walmart. Lockout.

•BMU Power Plant. Forgery / fraud. Report taken.

•A&W / KFC. Lockout.

•812 Haver Dr. Assist civilian. Report of issues with the landlord; gave advice.

•Town & Country. Larceny. Report of items stolen from his truck; report taken.

•St Rt 15 / US Hwy 6. Suspicious auto. Warning issued; erratic driving.

•Oakwood Ave/Ave B. Auto violation.

•High St / Enterprise St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•409 E Trevitt St. Assist other department. EMS requested assistance.

•121 Barder Pkwy. 911 hang-up.

•807 W High St. Assist civilian. Well-being check.

•Perry St / Union St. Suspicious person. Report of person yelling; unable to locate.

•Union St / South St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; defective equipment/taillights.

•East End Pool. Traffic stop. Citation issued; disobey traffic control device.

STRYKER POLICE

AUGUST 14

•Keep the Peace

AUGUST 15

•Found Property

•Lost Property

•Citizen Assist

AUGUST 16

•Parking Complaint

•Unwanted Subject

AUGUST 17

•Ordinance Violation (2)

•Traffic Stop

•Suspicious Person

AUGUST 18

•Well-Being Check

AUGUST 19

•Traffic Stop / Warning

•Traffic Violation / Citation

•Domestic Dispute

AUGUST 20

•Well-Being Check

AUGUST 21

•Traffic Violation

AUGUST 22

•Juvenile Problem

AUGUST 23

•Dog Running @ Large

AUGUST 24

•Traffic Hazard

•Traffic Stop / Warning

•Warrant Service

AUGUST 25

•Citizen Assist

AUGUST 26

•Traffic Stop / Warning

•Unwanted Patron

•Assist Medic

•Traffic Complaint

•Suspicious Person

WAUSEON POLICE

AUGUST 19

•1445 N. Shoop Ave., Accident

•335 Bounty Ln., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 200, Disorderly / Verbal Altercation

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 703, Suspicious Activity

•230 Clinton St., Rape

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1403, Welfare Check

•230 Clinton St., Vandalism

AUGUST 20

•418 N. Franklin St., Run Away or Unruly

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•815 Ottokee St., Welfare Check

•425 Cole St. Unit 101, Family Trouble

•245 Vine St., Welfare Check

•221 Marshall St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•450 Marshall St., Juveniles

•117 E. Elm St., Found Debit Card

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 100, Domestic Violence

•140 W. Leggett St., Disorderly Conduct

•248 N. Fulton St., Suspicious Person

AUGUST 21

•854 S. Shoop Ave., Threats / Harassment

•229 W. Linfoot St., Run Away or Unruly

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Civil Matter

•522 W. Elm St., Disorderly Conduct

•W. Elm St., Juveniles

•554 Wood St., Investigate Complaint

AUGUST 22

•475 E. Airport Hwy., Abandoned Bike

•478 E. Airport Hwy., Disabled Vehicle

•N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•716 Lawrence Ave., Domestic Violence

AUGUST 23

•547 N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Animal Call

•E. Linfoot St. @ Old Orchard Dr., Animal Call

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 93, Domestic Violence

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 93, Response to Resistance

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 203, Investigate Complaint

•250 E. Linfoot St. Unit 18, Civil Matter

•S. Shoop Ave. @ E. Chestnut St., Disabled Vehicle

AUGUST 24

•320 Sycamore St., Alarm Drop

•245 N. Fulton St. Unit A, Welfare Check

•1489 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•1480 N Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 703, Mental

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•1180 N. Shoop Ave., Civil Matter

•317 N. Fulton St., Mental

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1008, Fight

•398 S. Shoop Ave., Loud Noise

AUGUST 25

•E. Oak St., Investigate Complaint

•321 E. Oak St., Investigate Complaint

•E. Elm St. @ N. Shoop Ave., Accident-Injury

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1008, Welfare Check

•704 Fairway Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

•348 Barbara Dr., Larceny

•491 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•215 Wabash St., Possible Run Away At This Residence

•230 Clinton St., Civil Matter

•741 E. Elm St., Suspicious Vehicle

•113 Commercial St., Welfare Check

AUGUST 26

•700- Hemlock, Accident (Property Damage)

WEST UNITY POLICE

AUGUST 17

•911 Hang-Up

•Medical Emergency

•Suspicious Activity

AUGUST 19

•Agency Assist (2)

•Citizen Assist

•Wanted Person/Arrest

AUGUST 20

•Breaking & Entering

•Speed / Citation

AUGUST 21

•Neighborhood Problem

•Medical Emergency

•Equipment / Warning

AUGUST 22

•Theft-Auto

•Suspicious Activity

•911 Hang-Up

•Telecommunications Harassment

•Criminal Trespassing

•Agency Assist

•Juvenile Problem

•Lock-Out

AUGUST 23

•Unsecured Premises

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Apger, Kyle (Montpelier, OH) Disorderly. Fine: $96. Costs: $79.

•Bellmann, Michael E (Bryan, OH) Failure to comply. Fine: $300. Costs: $90. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years.

•Colbart, Dawn L (Bryan, OH) Menacing. Fine: $250. Costs: $45. Jail time: 30 days with 29 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, no contact with victim.

•Fonseca, David (Stryker, OH) Domestic violence. Fine: $300. Costs: $220. Jail time: 180 days with 180 days suspended. No violent or threatening contact with victim.

•Sturtevant, Christopher A (Montpelier, OH) Criminal damage. Fine: $200. Costs: $90. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended. No future violations within next 2 years, shall not return to Rainbow Motel for next 2 years, restitution $500.00 by 10/26/2020 to prosecutor.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Beck, Rowen S (Montpelier, OH) Fail to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79. Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Bell, Kristina E (Stryker, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Bellmann, Michael E (Bryan, OH) Driving under suspension. Fine: $300. Costs: $90. Jail time: 90 days with 90 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 12/31/2020, no future violations within next 2 years. No motorcycle endorsement. Fine: $200. Costs: $40. Speed. Fine: $150. Costs: $40.

•Braun, Joshuah S (Edon, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Broaddus, Daniel S (Edgerton, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Disbro, Adam M (Edon, OH) Failure to yield private drive. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Finch, Larry A Jr (Edgerton, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $65. Costs: $85.

•Gerhart, Chandler (Ney, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Gill, Jacob D (Montpelier, OH) Driving without headlight. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Henricks, Ashley M (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Horst, Jenale M (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Hussey, Emma Lee Jane (Hicksville, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Kern, Kristina M (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Lirot, Pamela K (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Logan, Asia M (Bryan, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $150. Costs: $86.

•Logan, Asia M (Bryan, OH) FRA suspension. Fine: $150. Costs: $84. Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $50. Costs: $40.

•McAfee, Patrick A (West Unity, OH) OVI / refusal. Fine: $750. Costs: $100. Jail time: 90 days with 80 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 7/18/2022, no future violations within next 3 years, Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio appointment within 14 days, jail credit for any time served.

•Miller, Sheridan L (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Reeser, Kristin J (Stryker, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Repp, Ashleigh B (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Russell, Frederick F Jr (Stryker, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Sands, Shellie D (Stryker, OH) Wrong plate. Fine: $125. Costs: $85. Renew registration. Fine: $35. Costs: $40.

•Sanders, Stephen P (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Santiago, Salina L (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Short, Michael D (Stryker, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Sickel, Kristopher E (Bryan, OH) Seat belt. Fine: $30. Costs: $40.

•Stafford, Kaleb (Bryan, OH) Lanes of travel. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Sullivan, Wesley S (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Towers, Scott (Montpelier, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Tussing, Michelle R (Pioneer, OH) OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $96. Jail time: 20 days with 14 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 7/18/2021, no future violations within next 2 years, 1st Timers Retreat, within 90 days, jail credit for any time served, report to CCNO on 9-10-2020.

•Vasquez, Adam A (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $46. Costs: $79.

•Wiesehan, Frank C (Bryan, OH) Speed. Fine: $96. Costs: $79.

Williams County Civil

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank vs Seibert, Meryl R (Bryan, OH) Judgement amount: $227.19.

•Lake Seneca Prop Owners Assoc vs Culver, Homer R (Montpelier, OH) Judgement amount: $2,327.14.

•Thompson Funeral Home vs Tomblin, Nancy (Pioneer, OH) Judgement amount: $2,984.81.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Barton, Bryan A (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Butler, Eric (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Dickens, Scott D (Swanton, OH) Seat belt. Fine/costs: $78.

•George, Jeremy E (Defiance, OH) Speed. Fine: $100. Costs: $93.

•Haas, Alan M (Wauseon, OH) No operator’s license. Fine / costs: $319.

•Haskins, Charlotte (Swanton, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Holland, Colleen M (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Jankowski, Kenneth L (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Kauffman, Brent D (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Lantz, Libbey A (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine /costs: $162.

•Merillat, John E (Wauseon, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•O’Neill, Tyler M (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Plassman, Harold H (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $102. Costs: $93.

•Precht, Kaitlyn A (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $85.

•Raker, Erin E (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Ray, Nolan P (Swanton, OH) Speed. Fine: $102. Costs: $85.

•Richer, Steven L (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Ruffer, Susan M (Archbold, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Schmitz, Robert J (Wauseon, OH) Speed. Fine: $47. Costs: $93.

•Wadman, Jacob (Swanton, OH) Seat belt. Fine / costs: $78.

•Zahner, Matthew A (Delta, OH) Speed. Fine / costs: $162.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Ball, Darla (Sanford, MI) vs Lopez, Patricio (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $550.

•Farmers & Merchants State Bank vs Cymbola, Brian A (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $261.74.

•Fulton Co Health Center vs Dauwalter, Sherry (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $2,839.55.

•Fulton Co Health Center vs Kaminski, Francis & Wendy (Swanton, OH) Judgement amount: $100.00.

•Fulton Co Health Center vs Shaver, Ada J (Delta, OH) Judgment amount: $400.75.

•Northwest Veterinary Hospital Inc vs Neuenschwander, Christina N (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $520.16.

•The State Bank and Trust Co vs Brooks, Austin & Todd J (Delta, OH) Judgement amount: $104.04.

FULTON COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS

The Fulton County Crime Stopper Program would like your help in solving the following crimes:

Authorities are investigating multiple thefts in Fulton County. On June 26, 2020, at 12386 County Road 7-1, Delta, suspect(s) entered two vehicles and stole car keys, money, and a flashlight.

On June 26, 2020, at 5560 County Road N, Delta, suspect(s) broke into two pole barns and stole a Remington rifle, with a wood stock and small scope, and money out of a vehicle.

On June 26, 2020, at 5025 County Road N, Swanton, suspect(s) entered a barn and stole an Element 50″ LED Smart TV serial no. E8C4M6B1N50E07633.

On June 62, 2020, at 12445 County Road 7-1, Delta, suspect(s) entered and unattached garage and stole a Ruger 10/22 rifle, with a raised sight, and a 4×12 scope.

On July 15, 2020, at 7755 State Highway 108, Wauseon, suspect(s) broke into a barn and stole a 2013 red Honda dirt bike, model CRF450R, serial no. JH2PE53XDK203708, a 2017 red and white Beta dirt bike, model X Trainer, serial no. ZD3E803C3J0202944, a 2017 white and red Beta dirt bike, model X Trainer, serial no. ZD3E80334H0200940, a 2020 blue and white Husqvarna dirt bike, modelTX3001, serial no. VBKUCM232LM390490, a red Honda dirt bike model CRF, a 125B, serial no. LALJE0375k3100839, a 2020 orange and white KTM dirt bike, model 50 mini, and a 2020 red Honda dirt bike, model CR250R, serial no. JH2M03322M407717.

On July 17, 2020, at 386 Cleveland, Lyons, suspect(s) stole a black utility trailer, with yellow board sides, model UT18-S, VIN 1A9UT18S8B1668697, Ohio registration SVG8755.

On July 29, 2020, at 1556 County Road M, Swanton, suspect(s) broke into a barn and stole a 2011 black GMC Sierra 1500 truck, VIN3GTP2VE35BG264810, a Stihl 10 in. commercial grade cement saw, with a diamond tip blade, and a Stihl 12 in. commercial grade cement saw with a diamond tip blade.

On July 30, 2020, at 15186 County Road 7, Metamora, suspect(s) broke into outbuildings and stole a 20-gauge Remington youth rifle, and a semi-automatic rifle.

On July 30, 2020, at 15609 County Road 7, Lyons, suspect(s) broke into an outbuilding and a vehicle, and stole gardening shears, and gardening gloves.

On July 30, 2020, at 13680 County Road 8-2, Delta, suspect(s) broken into an outbuilding and stole a JVC 49″ flatscreen TV.

On July 30, 2020, at 13620 County Road 8-2, Delta, suspect(s) broke into a detached garage and stole a 2016 Honda moped with a white and red seat, serial no. JHAF5813GK401772.

On July 31, 2020, at 11632 County Road J, Wauseon, suspect(s) stole a 2018 white BMWx1 vehicle, VIN WBXHT3C39J5K31455, and entered a second vehicle and stole a brown wallet and a 9mm Beretta handgun 92FS, serial no. BER164885.

On July 31, 2020, at 10370 County Road J, Delta, suspect(s) tossed a wallet and photos into a driveway.

On July 31, 2020, at 10144 County Road J, Delta, suspect(s) broke into a pole barn and stole money and a 2005 Honda dirt bike, white with red fenders, model CRF 50 FS, serial no. JH2AE03045K518455.

On July 31, 2020 suspect(s) broke into two vehicles and stole a wallet and change.

On August 3, 2020, at 12991 County Road 10, Delta, suspect(s) broke into a detached garage, and stole a black go-cart with a predator motor and a small roll cage.

On August 3, 2020, at 9605 County Road M, Delta, suspect(s) entered a workshop that housed a van and stole money that was located in van.

On August 3, 2020, at 12435 County Road 10, Delta, suspect(s) stole a 2500 single cab black Ram truck, with an 8ft. bed and a plow hitch, VIN3C6MR5AJ5HG559151.

If you have any information concerning these crimes that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved, please contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper Hotline. Anyone with information about these or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 cash. Call is confidential and anonymous. The number to call day or night is 1-800-255-1122, toll free.